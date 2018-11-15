Ford's autonomous cars on the streets of Miami

  • Ford Autonomous Car Miami
This is one of Ford's prototype autonomous vehicles on the road in Miami, Florida.

It's a pretty typical looking Ford Fusion -- with a smart-looking tophat.

Dubbed the "tiara," this contains most of the sensors that the cars use to see the world, including an array of cameras.

On top, lidar scanners look at the world around. 

The car was developed with Argo AI, a Ford subsidiary brought into the fold in 2017.

To summon one of the cars you use an app that's not altogether unlike Uber or Lyft.

When the car arrives, just hop in and go!

In the car, you're greeted with an interface that shows you what the car can see. 

Ford's also working on autonomous delivery vehicles, partnering with Domino's and Postmates. 

Picking up your delivery was never so high tech!

In our pursuit of new mobility solutions, including self-driving vehicles, we understand the importance of earning the same level of trust.

With the help of Miami-Dade County, we've set up operations in Miami to prove our autonomous vehicle business model, expand technology testing and development and even set up a terminal for fleet management.

We use the term "self-driving vehicle" to refer to a vehicle that meets the definition set by the SAE International for Level 4 automation.

As we develop our self-driving vehicles, we are focused on three ideals that we believe are crucial to earning trust: safety, reliability and valuable experiences.

