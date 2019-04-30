Hennessey VelociRaptor is America's Ford Ranger Raptor

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Say hello to the VelociRaptor, a tuned Ford Ranger from Texas-based Hennessey Performance.
The Hennessey VelociRaptor offers more power than a standard Ford Ranger.
The Ranger's 2.3-liter turbocharged engine has been tuned to produce 360 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque.
That's a full 90 horsepower and 130 pound-feet more than the stock Ranger, meaning this truck is more than two seconds quicker to 60 miles per hour than a standard version.
Exterior upgrades include a LED light bar, huge off-road tires, new bumpers and unique 18-inch wheels.
Unfortunately, suspension upgrades are only limited to a four-inch lift.
That means that, aside from increased approach, breakover and departure angles, the VelociRaptor is no more capable than a standard Ranger off road.
Still, the engine's added power is noticeable -- and nice.
Hennessey will sell you a fully kitted out Ranger VelociRaptor for about $65,000.
