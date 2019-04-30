Hennessey VelociRaptor is America's Ford Ranger Raptor

  • Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger
  • Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger
  • Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger
  • Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger
  • Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger
  • Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger
  • Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger
  • Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger
  • Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger
  • Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger
  • Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger
  • Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger
  • Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger
  • Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger
  • Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger
  • Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger
  • Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger
  • Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger
  • Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger
  • Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger
  • Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger
  • Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger
  • Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger
  • Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger
  • Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger
  • Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger
  • Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger
  • Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger
  • Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger
  • Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger
  • Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger
  • Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger
  • Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger
  • Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger
  • Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger
  • Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger
  • Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger
  • Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger
  • Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger
  • Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger
  • Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger
  • Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger
  • Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger
  • Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger
  • Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger
  • Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger
  • Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger
  • Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger
  • Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger
  • Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger

Say hello to the VelociRaptor, a tuned Ford Ranger from Texas-based Hennessey Performance.

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Drew Phillips/Hennessey Performance
1
of 50

The Hennessey VelociRaptor offers more power than a standard Ford Ranger.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Drew Phillips/Hennessey Performance
2
of 50

The Ranger's 2.3-liter turbocharged engine has been tuned to produce 360 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Drew Phillips/Hennessey Performance
3
of 50

That's a full 90 horsepower and 130 pound-feet more than the stock Ranger, meaning this truck is more than two seconds quicker to 60 miles per hour than a standard version.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Drew Phillips/Hennessey Performance
4
of 50

Exterior upgrades include a LED light bar, huge off-road tires, new bumpers and unique 18-inch wheels.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Drew Phillips/Hennessey Performance
5
of 50

Unfortunately, suspension upgrades are only limited to a four-inch lift.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Drew Phillips/Hennessey Performance
6
of 50

That means that, aside from increased approach, breakover and departure angles, the VelociRaptor is no more capable than a standard Ranger off road.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Drew Phillips/Hennessey Performance
7
of 50

Still, the engine's added power is noticeable -- and nice.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Drew Phillips/Hennessey Performance
8
of 50

Hennessey will sell you a fully kitted out Ranger VelociRaptor for about $65,000.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Drew Phillips/Hennessey Performance
9
of 50

Keep scrolling for more photos of the Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Drew Phillips/Hennessey Performance
10
of 50

Read the article
Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/Hennessey Performance
11
of 50

Read the article
Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/Hennessey Performance
12
of 50

Read the article
Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/Hennessey Performance
13
of 50

Read the article
Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/Hennessey Performance
14
of 50

Read the article
Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/Hennessey Performance
15
of 50

Read the article
Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/Hennessey Performance
16
of 50

Read the article
Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/Hennessey Performance
17
of 50

Read the article
Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/Hennessey Performance
18
of 50

Read the article
Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/Hennessey Performance
19
of 50

Read the article
Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/Hennessey Performance
20
of 50

Read the article
Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/Hennessey Performance
21
of 50

Read the article
Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/Hennessey Performance
22
of 50

Read the article
Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/Hennessey Performance
23
of 50

Read the article
Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/Hennessey Performance
24
of 50

Read the article
Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/Hennessey Performance
25
of 50

Read the article
Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/Hennessey Performance
26
of 50

Read the article
Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/Hennessey Performance
27
of 50

Read the article
Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/Hennessey Performance
28
of 50

Read the article
Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/Hennessey Performance
29
of 50

Read the article
Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/Hennessey Performance
30
of 50

Read the article
Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/Hennessey Performance
31
of 50

Read the article
Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/Hennessey Performance
32
of 50

Read the article
Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/Hennessey Performance
33
of 50

Read the article
Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/Hennessey Performance
34
of 50

Read the article
Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/Hennessey Performance
35
of 50

Read the article
Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/Hennessey Performance
36
of 50

Read the article
Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/Hennessey Performance
37
of 50

Read the article
Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/Hennessey Performance
38
of 50

Read the article
Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/Hennessey Performance
39
of 50

Read the article
Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/Hennessey Performance
40
of 50

Read the article
Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/Hennessey Performance
41
of 50

Read the article
Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/Hennessey Performance
42
of 50

Read the article
Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/Hennessey Performance
43
of 50

Read the article
Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/Hennessey Performance
44
of 50

Read the article
Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/Hennessey Performance
45
of 50

Read the article
Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/Hennessey Performance
46
of 50

Read the article
Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/Hennessey Performance
47
of 50

Read the article
Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/Hennessey Performance
48
of 50

Read the article
Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/Hennessey Performance
49
of 50

Read the article
Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/Hennessey Performance
50
of 50
Now Reading

Hennessey VelociRaptor is America's Ford Ranger Raptor

Up Next

2019 Ford Edge takes few risks

Latest Stories

Nissan puts the kibosh on 370Z convertible for 2020

Nissan puts the kibosh on 370Z convertible for 2020

by
Honda and Acura recall 94,000 vehicles for bad timing belts

Honda and Acura recall 94,000 vehicles for bad timing belts

by
Tesla hit with lawsuit over fatal California crash involving Autopilot

Tesla hit with lawsuit over fatal California crash involving Autopilot

by
SEC commissioner isn't exactly pleased with settlement over Elon Musk tweets

SEC commissioner isn't exactly pleased with settlement over Elon Musk tweets

by
Honda Rugged Open Air Vehicle first drive review: Bigger is better

Honda Rugged Open Air Vehicle first drive review: Bigger is better

by