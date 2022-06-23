X
Ford's New Transit SuperVan Is the Craziest One Yet

This 1,973 EV will hit 60 mph in under 2 seconds.

Daniel Golson
Daniel Golson

Ford Pro Electric SuperVan Transit race car
Ford unveiled its fourth Transit SuperVan at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Ford Pro Electric SuperVan Transit race car
It's called the Pro Electric SuperVan, and it's fully electric as you may have guessed.

Ford Pro Electric SuperVan Transit race car
With four electric motors and a 50-kWh battery pack, the SuperVan has 1,973 horsepower.

Ford Pro Electric SuperVan Transit race car
The SuperVan will hit 60 mph in under 2 seconds.

Ford Pro Electric SuperVan Transit race car
It has crazy aerodynamics.

Ford Pro Electric SuperVan Transit race car
The stripped-out interior still has Ford's infotainment system.

Ford Pro Electric SuperVan Transit race car
There are five different drive modes.

Ford Pro Electric SuperVan Transit race car
It even has a tire cleaning mode for burnouts.

Ford Pro Electric SuperVan Transit race car
The SuperVan is being run up the Goodwood hill all weekend.

Ford Pro Electric SuperVan Transit race car
Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the Ford Pro Electric SuperVan.

Ford Pro Electric SuperVan Transit race car
Ford Pro Electric SuperVan Transit race car
Ford Pro Electric SuperVan Transit race car
Ford Pro Electric SuperVan Transit race car
Ford Pro Electric SuperVan Transit race car
Ford Pro Electric SuperVan Transit race car
Ford Pro Electric SuperVan Transit race car
Ford Pro Electric SuperVan Transit race car
Ford Pro Electric SuperVan Transit race car
Ford Pro Electric SuperVan Transit race car
Ford Pro Electric SuperVan Transit race car
Ford Pro Electric SuperVan Transit race car
Ford Pro Electric SuperVan Transit race car
Ford Pro Electric SuperVan Transit race car
Ford Pro Electric SuperVan Transit race car
Ford Pro Electric SuperVan Transit race car
Ford Pro Electric SuperVan Transit race car
Ford Pro Electric SuperVan Transit race car
Ford Pro Electric SuperVan Transit race car
Ford Pro Electric SuperVan Transit race car
Ford Pro Electric SuperVan Transit race car
Ford Pro Electric SuperVan Transit race car
Ford Pro Electric SuperVan Transit race car
