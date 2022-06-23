Ford's New Transit SuperVan Is the Craziest One Yet

Ford unveiled its fourth Transit SuperVan at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
It's called the Pro Electric SuperVan, and it's fully electric as you may have guessed.
With four electric motors and a 50-kWh battery pack, the SuperVan has 1,973 horsepower.
The SuperVan will hit 60 mph in under 2 seconds.
It has crazy aerodynamics.
The stripped-out interior still has Ford's infotainment system.
There are five different drive modes.
It even has a tire cleaning mode for burnouts.
The SuperVan is being run up the Goodwood hill all weekend.
