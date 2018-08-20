The Ford Performance Mustang FP350S is an incredible turnkey race car

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The Ford Performance Mustang FP350S is not street-legal and is intended for racing drivers to compete in SCCA or other race series.
The body-in-white is seam-welded and fitted with an FIA-certified roll cage to keep drivers safe.
Under the hood is a derivative of the Shelby GT350's 5.2-liter "Voodoo" V8 engine, coupled to a six-speed manual transmission.
That giant rear wing produces downforce and has multiple adjustment angles so it can be tweaked for use on different tracks.
The FP350S also has adjustable suspension, including camber plates for the front suspension.
Massive AP Racing brakes stop the car with authority and use a special lightweight caliper that's designed to resist heat build-up.
The race car uses a digital instrument cluster with warning lights for various fluid temperatures, plus the ability to store and recall lap times.
Safety gear inside includes Sparco seats, Sabelt harnesses and a fire-suppression system.
The list price for the FP350S is $114,900. It can be ordered directly from any Ford dealership.
Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the Ford Performance Mustang FP350S.