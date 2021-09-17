/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Ford submitting 2021 Mustang Mach-E to Michigan police-car trials

The Mach-E is being submitted to the Michigan State Patrol evaluations with several other Ford models.

Kyle Hyatt
Ford Mustang Mach-E GT police car
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E police car

Ford's Mustang Mach-E is being submitted to this month's Michigan State Police evaluations.

These evaluations will determine if the Mach-E is fit for service as a police cruiser. They're looked at closely by municipalities nationwide.

The submission is part of a pilot program by Ford that could see the company building dedicated EV police vehicles.

Ford also released a guide showing police departments which Mustang Mach-E trims to pick and how to modify the vehicles for their needs.

Ford recommends the higher-performance Mach-E GT if lights and other equipment will be fitted.

Ford is also submitting a cop-ified version of its F-150 pickup and three versions of its Explorer-based Interceptor Utility.

The evaluations will take place on September 18 and 20.

Ford's electric police car plans are part of the automaker's $30-billion investment in electrification.

