Ford submitting 2021 Mustang Mach-E to Michigan police-car trials

The Mach-E is being submitted to the Michigan State Patrol evaluations with several other Ford models.
Ford's Mustang Mach-E is being submitted to this month's Michigan State Police evaluations.
These evaluations will determine if the Mach-E is fit for service as a police cruiser. They're looked at closely by municipalities nationwide.
The submission is part of a pilot program by Ford that could see the company building dedicated EV police vehicles.
Ford also released a guide showing police departments which Mustang Mach-E trims to pick and how to modify the vehicles for their needs.
Ford recommends the higher-performance Mach-E GT if lights and other equipment will be fitted.
Ford is also submitting a cop-ified version of its F-150 pickup and three versions of its Explorer-based Interceptor Utility.
The evaluations will take place on September 18 and 20.
Ford's electric police car plans are part of the automaker's $30-billion investment in electrification.