The Ford Ranger unseats the Jeep Cherokee as the most American vehicle you can buy.
Cars.com is once again ranking the most American vehicles you can buy.
This year, at the top of the heap we have Ford's newly revived Ranger, built in Wayne, Michigan.
The former champ, now in second-place is the Jeep Cherokee, built in Belvidere, Illinois.
Tesla's flagship Model S clenches the third spot...
...Followed immediately by the Tesla Model 3.
Honda has historically fared well with its Alabama-built vehicles, and this year is no exception with the Odyssey in fifth place...
...Followed by the excellent (if unconventional) Honda Ridgeline...
...And the newly reborn Passport in seventh position.
America's sports car, the Chevy Corvette is in eighth place.
Tesla's space-age SUV is in ninth.
Rounding out the top 10, we have the Missouri-built Chevrolet Colorado.
Discuss: Ford, Jeep and Tesla top the American-Made Index for 2020
