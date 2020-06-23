Ford, Jeep and Tesla top the American-Made Index for 2020

The Ford Ranger unseats the Jeep Cherokee as the most American vehicle you can buy.

Ford

Cars.com Most-American Index 2020

Cars.com is once again ranking the most American vehicles you can buy.

Ford

Ford Ranger

This year, at the top of the heap we have Ford's newly revived Ranger, built in Wayne, Michigan.

Craig Cole/Roadshow

Jeep Cherokee

The former champ, now in second-place is the Jeep Cherokee, built in Belvidere, Illinois.

Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Tesla Model S

Tesla's flagship Model S clenches the third spot...

Tesla Model 3

...Followed immediately by the Tesla Model 3.

Honda Odyssey

Honda has historically fared well with its Alabama-built vehicles, and this year is no exception with the Odyssey in fifth place...

Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow

Honda Ridgeline

...Followed by the excellent (if unconventional) Honda Ridgeline...

Lyn Woodward

Honda Passport

...And the newly reborn Passport in seventh position.

Chevrolet

Chevrolet Corvette

America's sports car, the Chevy Corvette is in eighth place.

Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Tesla Model X

Tesla's space-age SUV is in ninth.

Chevrolet

Chevrolet Colorado

Rounding out the top 10, we have the Missouri-built Chevrolet Colorado.

