Ford Ion Park: The blue-oval's battery skunkworks

This facility is designed to help the automaker more vertically integrate its battery development and manufacturing capabilities.
Ford believes the future is electric.
Ford Ion Park is where the Dearborn-based automaker will test, develop and build future batteries.
This facility will be home to a cross-functional team of around 150 people, experts in diverse fields like battery development, manufacturing, quality assurance and more
Ford Ion Park is intended to help the automaker evaluate novel battery-manufacturing techniques, create new cell designs and research innovative materials.
Motivated by the ongoing chip shortage, Ford is working to vertically integrate its battery development and manufacturing capability.
Ford Ion Park is the result of a $185 million investment.
Ford is going all-in on all-electric vehicles.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.