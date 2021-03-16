Ford debuts new 2021 F-150 Police Responder pickup

The only purpose-built, pursuit-rated pickup truck in America gets updated for 2021.
Meet the popo's new pursuit-rated pickup.
The 2021 F-150 Police Responder is based on the recently updated F-150 SuperCrew.
The cabin and center console are able to be customized for the individual needs of a department.
The pickup features the same 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 as the consumer model, but its top speed has been bumped up to 120 mph.
The Police Responder's seats feature built-in steel intrusion plates in both front seatbacks and heavy-duty police-grade upholstery.
