Ford debuts new 2021 F-150 Police Responder pickup

The only purpose-built, pursuit-rated pickup truck in America gets updated for 2021.

21-frd-f15-51261.png
Ford Motor Co.

Meet the popo's new pursuit-rated pickup.

21-frd-f15-51264
Ford Motor Co.

The 2021 F-150 Police Responder is based on the recently updated F-150 SuperCrew.

fl10680521-f150-poli-ip-mj
Ford Motor Co.

The cabin and center console are able to be customized for the individual needs of a department.

fl10680921-f150-poli-torqueondemand-controller-mj
Ford Motor Co.

The pickup features the same 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 as the consumer model, but its top speed has been bumped up to 120 mph.  

fl10807321-f150-poli-fullinterior-34frtpassside-mj
Ford Motor Co.

The Police Responder's seats feature built-in steel intrusion plates in both front seatbacks and heavy-duty police-grade upholstery.

