The GT500's supercharged V8 powers this 1968 Ford Bronco

Where else would Jay Leno and Ford debut a totally restored 1968 Bronco than the SEMA show?

It's a wonderful exercise showing off how numerous partners worked together to bring this icon back to life.

Oh, and there's a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 from the Shelby GT500 under the hood.

Ford, Leno and SEMA Garage worked with numerous partners to make this a modern Bronco through and through.

There's a new chassis, a new 4x4 system and tons of modern engineering.

We'll see more of this amazing Bronco build from Leno in the future.

