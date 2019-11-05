The GT500's supercharged V8 powers this 1968 Ford Bronco

Where else would Jay Leno and Ford debut a totally restored 1968 Bronco than the SEMA show?
It's a wonderful exercise showing off how numerous partners worked together to bring this icon back to life.
Oh, and there's a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 from the Shelby GT500 under the hood.
Ford, Leno and SEMA Garage worked with numerous partners to make this a modern Bronco through and through.
There's a new chassis, a new 4x4 system and tons of modern engineering.
We'll see more of this amazing Bronco build from Leno in the future.