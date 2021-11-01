Ford Bronco DR is a desert born and bred

Just what the doctor ordered.
Ford will offer a turn-key race version of the Bronco for 2023.
Dubbed the Bronco DR -- for Desert Racer -- this rig has everything you need to take on the Baja 1000 and beyond.
Under the hood is the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine, which should produce around 400 horsepower.
Mutlimatic DSSV spool-valve shocks are here, which should offer excellent control and ride quality.
A wider track is emphasized by 37-inch BF Goodrich KM3 mud terrain tires wrapped around beadlock wheels.
The DR has 15.8 inches of front travel and 17.4 inches of rear travel.
Built on the four-door Bronco chassis, nonetheless you only get two Sparco seats.
A production-style dash has pre-wired switches for off-road accessories.
The Bronco DR sports an approach angle of 47 degrees, departure angle of 37 degrees and a breakover angle of 33 degrees.
Ford is targeting an initial run of 50 units, priced in excess of $200,000.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2023 Bronco DR.