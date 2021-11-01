/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

Ford Bronco DR is a desert born and bred

Just what the doctor ordered.

img-4356-2
Emme Hall
2023-ford-bronco-dr-desert-runner-race-truck-121
1 of 24 Ford

Ford will offer a turn-key race version of the Bronco for 2023.

2023-ford-bronco-dr-desert-runner-race-truck-119
2 of 24 Ford

Dubbed the Bronco DR -- for Desert Racer -- this rig has everything you need to take on the Baja 1000 and beyond.

2023-ford-bronco-dr-desert-runner-race-truck-130
3 of 24 Ford

Under the hood is the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine, which should produce around 400 horsepower.

2023-ford-bronco-dr-desert-runner-race-truck-131
4 of 24 Ford

Mutlimatic DSSV spool-valve shocks are here, which should offer excellent control and ride quality.

2023-ford-bronco-dr-desert-runner-race-truck-ogi
5 of 24 Ford

A wider track is emphasized by 37-inch BF Goodrich KM3 mud terrain tires wrapped around beadlock wheels. 

2023-ford-bronco-dr-desert-runner-race-truck-116
6 of 24 Ford

The DR has 15.8 inches of front travel and 17.4 inches of rear travel. 

2023-ford-bronco-dr-desert-runner-race-truck-128
7 of 24 Ford

Built on the four-door Bronco chassis, nonetheless you only get two Sparco seats.

2023-ford-bronco-dr-desert-runner-race-truck-129
8 of 24 Ford

A production-style dash has pre-wired switches for off-road accessories.

2023-ford-bronco-dr-desert-runner-race-truck-114
9 of 24 Ford

The Bronco DR sports an approach angle of 47 degrees, departure angle of 37 degrees and a breakover angle of 33 degrees.

2023-ford-bronco-dr-desert-runner-race-truck-123
10 of 24 Ford

Ford is targeting an initial run of 50 units, priced in  excess of $200,000.

2023-ford-bronco-dr-desert-runner-race-truck-110
11 of 24 Ford

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2023 Bronco DR.

2023-ford-bronco-dr-desert-runner-race-truck-118
12 of 24 Ford
2023-ford-bronco-dr-desert-runner-race-truck-127
13 of 24 Ford
2023-ford-bronco-dr-desert-runner-race-truck-117
14 of 24 Ford
2023-ford-bronco-dr-desert-runner-race-truck-122
15 of 24 Ford
2023-ford-bronco-dr-desert-runner-race-truck-112
16 of 24 Ford
2023-ford-bronco-dr-desert-runner-race-truck-124
17 of 24 Ford
2023-ford-bronco-dr-desert-runner-race-truck-115
18 of 24 Ford
2023-ford-bronco-dr-desert-runner-race-truck-113
19 of 24 Ford
2023-ford-bronco-dr-desert-runner-race-truck-111
20 of 24 Ford
2023-ford-bronco-dr-desert-runner-race-truck-120
21 of 24 Ford
2023-ford-bronco-dr-desert-runner-race-truck-125
22 of 24 Ford
2023-ford-bronco-dr-desert-runner-race-truck-126
23 of 24 Ford
2023-ford-bronco-dr-desert-runner-race-truck-138
24 of 24 Ford

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

40 Photos
Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

68 Photos
Audi A8 L Horch provides even more luxury with a vintage name

More Galleries

Audi A8 L Horch provides even more luxury with a vintage name

10 Photos
2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

More Galleries

2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

65 Photos
2021 Jeep Wrangler SEMA concepts bring huge style and off-road chops to Vegas

More Galleries

2021 Jeep Wrangler SEMA concepts bring huge style and off-road chops to Vegas

22 Photos
The 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL is a stunning droptop

More Galleries

The 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL is a stunning droptop

65 Photos
The 51 best VR games

More Galleries

The 51 best VR games

53 Photos