The Ford Bronco almost looked like this -- 2 decades ago

In the early 2000s, Ford planned a Bronco return, but it never happened. This is what designers aimed for, though.

Past Ford Bronco prototype
1 of 14
Ford

This is what the Ford Bronco could have looked like -- back in the early 2000s.

Read the article
Past Ford Bronco prototype
2 of 14
Ford

You're right, there was no Bronco in the early 2000s, but Ford plotted its return.

Read the article
Past Ford Bronco prototype
3 of 14
Ford

This is what designers came up with.

Read the article
Past Ford Bronco prototype
4 of 14
Ford

Codenamed U260, the Bronco was supposed to come back two decades ago, but other things derailed the plan.

Read the article
Past Ford Bronco prototype
5 of 14
Ford

The Explorer rollover scandal and the Ranger's impending departure meant the Bronco ended up dead once again.

Read the article
Past Ford Bronco prototype
6 of 14
Ford

It looks pretty great though. The interior is very relevant for the time with lots of retro cues.

Read the article
Past Ford Bronco prototype
7 of 14
Ford

It would have fit right in with the other throwback designs of this era.

Read the article
Past Ford Bronco prototype
8 of 14
Ford

I wonder if it would have had a V8, too...

Read the article
Past Ford Bronco prototype
9 of 14
Ford

Oh, well, not all is lost because the Bronco is back today.

Read the article
Past Ford Bronco prototype
10 of 14
Ford

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the U260 Bronco prototype!

Read the article
Past Ford Bronco prototype
11 of 14
Ford
Read the article
Past Ford Bronco prototype
12 of 14
Ford
Read the article
Past Ford Bronco prototype
13 of 14
Ford
Read the article
Past Ford Bronco prototype
14 of 14
Ford
Read the article
Hyundai's updated Kona will be wider and sleeker

Hyundai's updated Kona will be wider and sleeker

3 Photos
2020 Hyundai Venue is a big ball o' value

2020 Hyundai Venue is a big ball o' value

22 Photos
2020 Ford Mustang Bullitt: Still our favorite 'Stang

2020 Ford Mustang Bullitt: Still our favorite 'Stang

30 Photos
2021 Porsche Boxster GTS 4.0 is positively sublime

2021 Porsche Boxster GTS 4.0 is positively sublime

29 Photos
Ford Bronco accessory concepts preview hundreds of ways to customize

Ford Bronco accessory concepts preview hundreds of ways to customize

24 Photos
The Ford Bronco almost looked like this -- 2 decades ago

The Ford Bronco almost looked like this -- 2 decades ago

14 Photos
2020 Land Rover Defender hides boxy good looks under heavy camo

2020 Land Rover Defender hides boxy good looks under heavy camo

31 Photos