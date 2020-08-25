The Ford Bronco almost looked like this -- 2 decades ago

In the early 2000s, Ford planned a Bronco return, but it never happened. This is what designers aimed for, though.
This is what the Ford Bronco could have looked like -- back in the early 2000s.
You're right, there was no Bronco in the early 2000s, but Ford plotted its return.
This is what designers came up with.
Codenamed U260, the Bronco was supposed to come back two decades ago, but other things derailed the plan.
The Explorer rollover scandal and the Ranger's impending departure meant the Bronco ended up dead once again.
It looks pretty great though. The interior is very relevant for the time with lots of retro cues.
It would have fit right in with the other throwback designs of this era.
I wonder if it would have had a V8, too...
Oh, well, not all is lost because the Bronco is back today.
