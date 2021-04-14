You can go hands-free with Ford BlueCruise later this year

This advanced driver aid will be enabled in the third quarter of the year on the F-150 pickup truck and Mustang Mach-E all-electric SUV.
Ford is making long trips just a little easier with its new BlueCruise hands-free driving aid.
This technology will work on more than 100,000 miles of divided highway in the US and Canada.
The instrument cluster clearly indicates when you're on a road that supports BlueCruise.
Hands-free driving can really take the stress out of long road trips.
This technology launches on the 2021 Ford F-150 pickup and 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E all-electric SUV.
More features and greater vehicle availability are coming to BlueCruise in the future.
This system is a rival to GM's excellent Super Cruise system.
