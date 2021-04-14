You can go hands-free with Ford BlueCruise later this year

This advanced driver aid will be enabled in the third quarter of the year on the F-150 pickup truck and Mustang Mach-E all-electric SUV.

2021 Ford BlueCruise Hands Free Driving
Ford is making long trips just a little easier with its new BlueCruise hands-free driving aid.

2021 Ford BlueCruise Hands Free Driving
This technology will work on more than 100,000 miles of divided highway in the US and Canada.

2021 Ford BlueCruise Hands Free Driving
The instrument cluster clearly indicates when you're on a road that supports BlueCruise.

2021 Ford BlueCruise Hands Free Driving
Hands-free driving can really take the stress out of long road trips.

2021 Ford BlueCruise Hands Free Driving
This technology launches on the 2021 Ford F-150 pickup and 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E all-electric SUV.

2021 Ford BlueCruise Hands Free Driving
More features and greater vehicle availability are coming to BlueCruise in the future.

2021 Ford BlueCruise Hands Free Driving
This system is a rival to GM's excellent Super Cruise system.

