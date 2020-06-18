This hands-free driving aid is set to launch next year, likely in the third quarter.
Active Drive Assist is the name of Ford's new hands-free driver aid. It's similar to Tesla Autopilot or GM's Super Cruise.
This graphic in the Mustang Mach-E's instrument cluster lets you know the system is working.
Intersection Assist is another safety feature Ford has developed, one that's designed to make left-hand turns safer.
Ford Co-Pilot360 2.0, the automaker's updated driver-assistance suite, will offer new and improved functionality.
Ford is keen to point out its advantages over Tesla.
Road-edge detection can make driving, particularly in rural areas, safer.
This tech is expected to hit the road next year.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: Active Drive Assist is Ford's new rival to Autopilot and Super Cruise
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.