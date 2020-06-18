Active Drive Assist is Ford's new rival to Autopilot and Super Cruise

This hands-free driving aid is set to launch next year, likely in the third quarter.

Active Drive Assist is the name of Ford's new hands-free driver aid. It's similar to Tesla Autopilot or GM's Super Cruise.

This graphic in the Mustang Mach-E's instrument cluster lets you know the system is working.

Intersection Assist is another safety feature Ford has developed, one that's designed to make left-hand turns safer.

Ford Co-Pilot360 2.0, the automaker's updated driver-assistance suite, will offer new and improved functionality.

Ford is keen to point out its advantages over Tesla. 

Road-edge detection can make driving, particularly in rural areas, safer.

This tech is expected to hit the road next year.

