  • Ferris Bueller's Day Off Ferrari 250 GT California replica - Modena Spyder
If this were an actual vintage Ferrari 250 GT California, it would be worth many millions of dollars.

Read the article
1
of 20

But that doesn't mean this isn't a special and iconic car in its own right.

This 1985 Modena GT Spyder California replicar is one of three cars featured in the John Hughes' movie Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

Read the article
2
of 20

This particular Modena features a 5.0-liter Ford small-block V8 with four downdraft carburetors and a five-speed manual transmission.

Read the article
3
of 20

Built by Modena Design and Development, this replica Ferrari wasn't built in Italy, it's the product of El Cajon, California.

Read the article
4
of 20

The interior features tan leather, a period-look radio and a wood-rimmed wheel.

Read the article
5
of 20

The engine features black crinkle-finish valve covers.

Read the article
6
of 20

In April, the Modena GT became just the 22nd inductee into the Smithsonian's Historical Vehicle Association Hall of Fame.

Read the article
7
of 20

This is Chassis No. 0003 of just three cars built.

Read the article
8
of 20

The Modena GT heads to the block at Mecum's big auction in Monterey in August.

Read the article
9
of 20

Period-look gauges dominate the dashboard

Read the article
10
of 20

The Modena GT's frame is made of rectangular steel tubing.

Read the article
11
of 20

A nine-month refresh/update was carried out by Neil Glassmoyer, president of Modena Design.

Read the article
12
of 20

This car last sold at auction  -- also with Mecum -- in 2013. It realized $235,000 -- well above the price you'd expect for a replica, but well below the price of an actual Ferrari.

Read the article
13
of 20

Keep clicking or scrolling for more images of the Ferris Bueller Modena GT.

Read the article
14
of 20

Published:Photo:Matt Magnino/MecumRead the article
15
of 20

Published:Photo:Matt Magnino/MecumRead the article
16
of 20

Published:Photo:Matt Magnino/MecumRead the article
17
of 20

Published:Photo:Matt Magnino/MecumRead the article
18
of 20

Published:Photo:Matt Magnino/MecumRead the article
19
of 20

Published:Photo:Matt Magnino/MecumRead the article
20
of 20
