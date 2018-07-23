Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
If this were an actual vintage Ferrari 250 GT California, it would be worth many millions of dollars.
But that doesn't mean this isn't a special and iconic car in its own right.
This 1985 Modena GT Spyder California replicar is one of three cars featured in the John Hughes' movie Ferris Bueller's Day Off.
This particular Modena features a 5.0-liter Ford small-block V8 with four downdraft carburetors and a five-speed manual transmission.
Built by Modena Design and Development, this replica Ferrari wasn't built in Italy, it's the product of El Cajon, California.
The interior features tan leather, a period-look radio and a wood-rimmed wheel.
The engine features black crinkle-finish valve covers.
In April, the Modena GT became just the 22nd inductee into the Smithsonian's Historical Vehicle Association Hall of Fame.
This is Chassis No. 0003 of just three cars built.
The Modena GT heads to the block at Mecum's big auction in Monterey in August.
Period-look gauges dominate the dashboard
The Modena GT's frame is made of rectangular steel tubing.
A nine-month refresh/update was carried out by Neil Glassmoyer, president of Modena Design.
This car last sold at auction -- also with Mecum -- in 2013. It realized $235,000 -- well above the price you'd expect for a replica, but well below the price of an actual Ferrari.
