Ferrari's 296 GTB is a game-changing return to form

With classic styling and a plug-in hybrid drivetrain, this is unlike anything we've ever seen from Ferrari.
This is the brand-new Ferrari 296 GTB!
It's Ferrari's latest sports car, and one of their most radical ever, with a plug-in hybrid system.
That hybrid is connected to a twin-turbo V6, the first ever production V6 from Ferrari.
Though it wasn't actually a Ferrari, the styling is somewhat reminiscent of the Dino from the early '70s.
The interior, however, is radically new.
Those looking for more raciness can opt for the Assetto Fiorano package.
The colors are certainly striking, inside and out.