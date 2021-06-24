/>

Ferrari's 296 GTB is a game-changing return to form

With classic styling and a plug-in hybrid drivetrain, this is unlike anything we've ever seen from Ferrari.

Tim_Stevens.jpg
Tim Stevens
Ferrari 296 GTB
1 of 11 Ferrari

2022-ferrari-296-gtb-02

This is the brand-new Ferrari 296 GTB!

Ferrari 296 GTB
2 of 11 Ferrari

2022-ferrari-296-gtb-09

It's Ferrari's latest sports car, and one of their most radical ever, with a plug-in hybrid system.

Ferrari 296 GTB
3 of 11 Ferrari

2022-ferrari-296-gtb-07

That hybrid is connected to a twin-turbo V6, the first ever production V6 from Ferrari.

Ferrari 296 GTB
4 of 11 Ferrari

2022-ferrari-296-gtb-01

Though it wasn't actually a Ferrari, the styling is somewhat reminiscent of the Dino from the early '70s.

Ferrari 296 GTB
5 of 11 Ferrari

2022-ferrari-296-gtb-05

The interior, however, is radically new.

Ferrari 296 GTB
6 of 11 Ferrari

2022-ferrari-296-gtb-11

Those looking for more raciness can opt for the Assetto Fiorano package.

Ferrari 296 GTB
7 of 11 Ferrari

2022-ferrari-296-gtb-03

The colors are certainly striking, inside and out. 

Ferrari 296 GTB
8 of 11 Ferrari

2022-ferrari-296-gtb-08

Ferrari 296 GTB
9 of 11 Ferrari

2022-ferrari-296-gtb-04

Ferrari 296 GTB
10 of 11 Ferrari

2022-ferrari-296-gtb-06

Ferrari 296 GTB
11 of 11 Ferrari

2022-ferrari-296-gtb-10

More Galleries

Nintendo Switch: The 36 best games to play in 2021

More Galleries

Nintendo Switch: The 36 best games to play in 2021

37 Photos
The 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback is the one to get

More Galleries

The 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback is the one to get

60 Photos
Ferrari's 296 GTB is a game-changing return to form

More Galleries

Ferrari's 296 GTB is a game-changing return to form

11 Photos
New movies coming out in 2021: Netflix, Marvel and more

More Galleries

New movies coming out in 2021: Netflix, Marvel and more

65 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

More Galleries

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos
The 2021 Lamborghini Urus stands out even on a gloomy day

More Galleries

The 2021 Lamborghini Urus stands out even on a gloomy day

41 Photos
Volkswagen's new T7 Multivan looks awesome

More Galleries

Volkswagen's new T7 Multivan looks awesome

10 Photos