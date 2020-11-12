Ferrari SF90 Spider drops the top on its hybrid hypercar

With almost 1,000 horsepower and a decent electric range, Ferrari's latest hypercar is one heck of a convertible.

Ferrari on Thursday unveiled the SF90 Spider, the convertible variant of the SF90 Stradale.    

It's the automaker's first production plug-in hybrid drop-top. Its roof can be deployed while rolling, and it takes about 14 seconds to deploy or store.     

A whole lot of work went into maintaining the slinky profile of the SF90 Stradale while integrating an entire retractable roof.     

Some of the surfaces have been massaged to incorporate the tonneau cover so that it effortlessly merges into the B-pillars, making it look like the vehicle was designed as a drop-top from the outset.    

The magic starts with a 4.0-liter turbocharged V8, a modified version of the one found in the 488 GTB.    

With more displacement and a new fuel system, among other tweaks, output is a sufficient 769 horsepower.     

But that's not all -- three electric motors throw another 217 horsepower into the mix for a net delivery of 986 hp, or 1,000 CV if you like the metric system.     

The largest electric motor bolts to the transmission, while a smaller pair connect to each front wheel, giving the car all-wheel drive.     

An eight-speed dual-clutch transmission delivers that power to the ground with 200-millisecond shifts.    

If the standard SF90 Spider isn't enough, Ferrari offers an Assetto Fiorano upgrade package that adds Multimatic shock absorbers designed for track use, in addition to more lightweight materials, a carbon-fiber rear spoiler and supersoft Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, as well as an optional two-tone livery that spices up the visuals.

