The Ferrari P80/C is a 488 GT3 with unique bodywork and aerodynamics

Ferrari's newest one-off car is the P80/C, which is based on the 488 GT3 racing car.
A Ferrari collector commissioned the automaker to design the car with inspiration taken from the 330 P3/P4 racing cars and the 1966 Dino 206 S.
Compared with the 488 GT3, all the P80/C's aerodynamic components have been redesigned.
That giant carbon-fiber wing can be removed to display the car in what is called exhibition mode.
The lower rear fascia was designed to be open so as not to hide the car's running gear.
For racing use, the car wears 18-inch center-locking wheels, but it also has 21-inch wheels for exhibition mode -- i.e. when being shown off parked.
The wraparound windshield and windows lead into massive air intakes on the rear haunches.
The flying buttress-style C-pillars are one of the car's defining design elements.
As in a regular 488 GT3, the cabin features a roll cage, bucket seats and other safety gear.
