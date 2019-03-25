The Ferrari P80/C is a 488 GT3 with unique bodywork and aerodynamics

  • Ferrari P80/C
Ferrari's newest one-off car is the P80/C, which is based on the 488 GT3 racing car.

Published:Caption:Photo:FerrariRead the article
1
of 20

A Ferrari collector commissioned the automaker to design the car with inspiration taken from the 330 P3/P4 racing cars and the 1966 Dino 206 S.

Published:Caption:Photo:FerrariRead the article
2
of 20

Compared with the 488 GT3, all the P80/C's aerodynamic components have been redesigned.

Published:Caption:Photo:FerrariRead the article
3
of 20

That giant carbon-fiber wing can be removed to display the car in what is called exhibition mode.

Published:Caption:Photo:FerrariRead the article
4
of 20

The lower rear fascia was designed to be open so as not to hide the car's running gear.

Published:Caption:Photo:FerrariRead the article
5
of 20

For racing use, the car wears 18-inch center-locking wheels, but it also has 21-inch wheels for exhibition mode -- i.e. when being shown off parked.

Published:Caption:Photo:FerrariRead the article
6
of 20

The wraparound windshield and windows lead into massive air intakes on the rear haunches.

Published:Caption:Photo:FerrariRead the article
7
of 20

The flying buttress-style C-pillars are one of the car's defining design elements.

Published:Caption:Photo:FerrariRead the article
8
of 20

As in a regular 488 GT3, the cabin features a roll cage, bucket seats and other safety gear.

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the Ferrari P80/C.
9
of 20

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the Ferrari P80/C.

Published:Caption:Photo:FerrariRead the article
10
of 20

Published:Photo:FerrariRead the article
11
of 20

Published:Photo:FerrariRead the article
12
of 20

Published:Photo:FerrariRead the article
13
of 20

Published:Photo:FerrariRead the article
14
of 20

Published:Photo:FerrariRead the article
15
of 20

Published:Photo:FerrariRead the article
16
of 20

Published:Photo:FerrariRead the article
17
of 20

Published:Photo:FerrariRead the article
18
of 20

Published:Photo:FerrariRead the article
19
of 20

Published:Photo:FerrariRead the article
20
of 20
