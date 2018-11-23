Road tripping with the Ferrari Lusso T to Watkins Glen

  • Ferrari Watkins Glen
This is the Ferrari GTC4Lusso T! That's a long name for a Ferrari with a rather distinctive shape.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/RoadshowRead the article
1
of 45

The Lusso is a hatchback! That gives this touring-focused Ferrari far more practicality than its stablemates, but still the grunt of a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged V8.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/RoadshowRead the article
2
of 45

That V8 is shared with the Ferrari 488 GTB, the chosen car for this year's Ferrari Challenge series.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/RoadshowRead the article
3
of 45

Challenge races at some of the best tracks around the world, and we stopped by Watkins Glen to have a look.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/RoadshowRead the article
4
of 45

The Glen is one of the most historic circuits still in use. Given its rural surroundings in central New York you'd never know there was something like that around.

Published:Caption:Photo:FerrariRead the article
5
of 45

Race organizers include many former racers, including legends like Didier Theys.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/RoadshowRead the article
6
of 45

Safety cars? Ferraris, of course.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/RoadshowRead the article
7
of 45

There are multiple classes so that everyone can be at least somewhat competitive, but some weekends end better than others. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/RoadshowRead the article
8
of 45

But despite the pain and the cost, racing is an addictive thing.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/RoadshowRead the article
9
of 45

And for those with the means, Ferrari Challenge is an amazing way to experience the life of a professional racer. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/RoadshowRead the article
10
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/RoadshowRead the article
11
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/RoadshowRead the article
12
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/RoadshowRead the article
13
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/RoadshowRead the article
14
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/RoadshowRead the article
15
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/RoadshowRead the article
16
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/RoadshowRead the article
17
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/RoadshowRead the article
18
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/RoadshowRead the article
19
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/RoadshowRead the article
20
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/RoadshowRead the article
21
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/RoadshowRead the article
22
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/RoadshowRead the article
23
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/RoadshowRead the article
24
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/RoadshowRead the article
25
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/RoadshowRead the article
26
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/RoadshowRead the article
27
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/RoadshowRead the article
28
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/RoadshowRead the article
29
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/RoadshowRead the article
30
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/RoadshowRead the article
31
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/RoadshowRead the article
32
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/RoadshowRead the article
33
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/RoadshowRead the article
34
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/RoadshowRead the article
35
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/RoadshowRead the article
36
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/RoadshowRead the article
37
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/RoadshowRead the article
38
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/RoadshowRead the article
39
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/RoadshowRead the article
40
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/RoadshowRead the article
41
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/RoadshowRead the article
42
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/RoadshowRead the article
43
of 45

Published:Read the article
44
of 45

Published:Photo:IGOR MAMINTARead the article
45
of 45
