Road tripping with the Ferrari Lusso T to Watkins Glen

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
This is the Ferrari GTC4Lusso T! That's a long name for a Ferrari with a rather distinctive shape.
The Lusso is a hatchback! That gives this touring-focused Ferrari far more practicality than its stablemates, but still the grunt of a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged V8.
That V8 is shared with the Ferrari 488 GTB, the chosen car for this year's Ferrari Challenge series.
Challenge races at some of the best tracks around the world, and we stopped by Watkins Glen to have a look.
The Glen is one of the most historic circuits still in use. Given its rural surroundings in central New York you'd never know there was something like that around.
Race organizers include many former racers, including legends like Didier Theys.
Safety cars? Ferraris, of course.
There are multiple classes so that everyone can be at least somewhat competitive, but some weekends end better than others.
But despite the pain and the cost, racing is an addictive thing.
And for those with the means, Ferrari Challenge is an amazing way to experience the life of a professional racer.