Ferrari's 488 Pista will debut at the Geneva Motor Show.

The Pista is almost 200 pounds lighter than a 488 GTB.

The Pista gets a unique racing livery color scheme.

This thing looks rad from the rear.

That's a hell of an air intake you've got there.

The Pista ought to sound amazing at full wail.

It's pure Ferrari 488 Goodness inside.

Racing seats? Racing seats.

Ferrari 488 Pista adds power, drops weight

