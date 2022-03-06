The Ferrari 296 GTB Packs Hybrid Ferocity

Ferrari's electrified supercar is an absolute delight.
This is the Ferrari 296 GTB.
It's a Ferrari, but it's also a hybrid.
The interior is a little busy, but it's otherwise comfortable.
A 2.9-liter turbocharged V6 engine provides motivation.
Michelin Pilot Sport 4S and Cup 2 R tires are available.
There are certainly some interesting design details.
No, you don't have to get it in this color scheme.
It will slide.
The 299 GTB brings Ferrari into a new era of hybrid cars.
