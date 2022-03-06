/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

The Ferrari 296 GTB Packs Hybrid Ferocity

Ferrari's electrified supercar is an absolute delight.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
steven-ewing-headshot

Steven Ewing

See full bio
2022 Ferrari 296 GTB
1 of 35 Ferrari

This is the Ferrari 296 GTB.

2022 Ferrari 296 GTB
2 of 35 Ferrari

It's a Ferrari, but it's also a hybrid.

2022 Ferrari 296 GTB
3 of 35 Ferrari

The interior is a little busy, but it's otherwise comfortable.

2022 Ferrari 296 GTB
4 of 35 Ferrari

A 2.9-liter turbocharged V6 engine provides motivation.

2022 Ferrari 296 GTB
5 of 35 Ferrari

Michelin Pilot Sport 4S and Cup 2 R tires are available.

2022 Ferrari 296 GTB
6 of 35 Ferrari

There are certainly some interesting design details.

2022 Ferrari 296 GTB
7 of 35 Ferrari

No, you don't have to get it in this color scheme.

2022 Ferrari 296 GTB
8 of 35 Ferrari

It will slide.

2022 Ferrari 296 GTB
9 of 35 Ferrari

The 299 GTB brings Ferrari into a new era of hybrid cars.

2022 Ferrari 296 GTB
10 of 35 Ferrari

Keep scrolling for more photos.

2022 Ferrari 296 GTB
11 of 35 Ferrari
2022 Ferrari 296 GTB
12 of 35 Ferrari
2022 Ferrari 296 GTB
13 of 35 Ferrari
2022 Ferrari 296 GTB
14 of 35 Ferrari
2022 Ferrari 296 GTB
15 of 35 Ferrari
2022 Ferrari 296 GTB
16 of 35 Ferrari
2022 Ferrari 296 GTB
17 of 35 Ferrari
2022 Ferrari 296 GTB
18 of 35 Ferrari
2022 Ferrari 296 GTB
19 of 35 Ferrari
2022 Ferrari 296 GTB
20 of 35 Ferrari
2022 Ferrari 296 GTB
21 of 35 Ferrari
2022 Ferrari 296 GTB
22 of 35 Ferrari
2022 Ferrari 296 GTB
23 of 35 Ferrari
2022 Ferrari 296 GTB
24 of 35 Ferrari
2022 Ferrari 296 GTB
25 of 35 Ferrari
2022 Ferrari 296 GTB
26 of 35 Ferrari
2022 Ferrari 296 GTB
27 of 35 Ferrari
2022 Ferrari 296 GTB
28 of 35 Ferrari
2022 Ferrari 296 GTB
29 of 35 Ferrari
2022 Ferrari 296 GTB
30 of 35 Ferrari
2022 Ferrari 296 GTB
31 of 35 Ferrari
2022 Ferrari 296 GTB
32 of 35 Ferrari
2022 Ferrari 296 GTB
33 of 35 Ferrari
2022 Ferrari 296 GTB
34 of 35 Ferrari
2022 Ferrari 296 GTB
35 of 35 Ferrari

More Galleries

The 41 best games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 41 best games on Nintendo Switch

42 Photos
2022's best TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

More Galleries

2022's best TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

68 Photos
2023 Volvo XC40 Gets a New Face

More Galleries

2023 Volvo XC40 Gets a New Face

19 Photos
2022 IIHS Top Safety Pick Plus Winners Announced

More Galleries

2022 IIHS Top Safety Pick Plus Winners Announced

65 Photos
2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS: Perfectly Poised

More Galleries

2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS: Perfectly Poised

23 Photos
2022 Kia Stinger GT Is an Underrated Gem

More Galleries

2022 Kia Stinger GT Is an Underrated Gem

51 Photos
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more

74 Photos