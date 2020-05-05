Our favorite PC wheels and pedals for sim racing

Need a little help getting digitally quicker? These wheels can help.
Need a new wheel for your PC-based sim antics? We've got some suggestions.
We'll start with the Logitech G920, a PC- and Xbox One-compatible wheel with 900 degrees of rotation and force feedback.
At $400 with pedals, it's a good value.
And, if you're more into the PS4 side of things, instead check out the G29.
Got a bit more to spend? The Thrustmaster T300 is a great choice at $500.
But, if you're ready for the big-leagues, the Fanatec Clubsport V2.5 Wheel Base is an excellent choice...
...But also an expensive one. You're looking at $550 for just the base itself. Budget another $300 for a wheel and even more for pedals.
Which pedals? The Fanatec Clubsport V3 Pedals are an excellent choice.
For $360, you'd have to spend a lot more to get a better set than this.
The biggest deal? A load cell under the brake pedal greatly enhances feel.
And, for those with more to spend, check out the $1,200 Podium DD1 wheel. It has remarkably smooth feel.
And lots and lots of torque, if you're into that sort of thing!