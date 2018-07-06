Faraday Future FF 91 gets a high-speed shakedown

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
To undergo high-speed testing, Faraday Future brought its FF 91 to Ohio's Transportation Research Center.
Faraday's Autobahn test program required the FF 91 accelerate to and maintain 155 mph for 3 minutes.
The full cycle called for the FF 91 to make the 155 mph runs three times. Each high-speed run had a two-minute cruise at 75 mph in between.
With 1,050-hp on tap, the FF 91 can hit 60 mph in 2.39 seconds.
The high-speed run is just one in a series of tests Faraday Future is putting the FF 91 through before it goes into production.
Hot- and cold-weather testing, general durability runs and tire evaluations have also been performed.
Faraday Future used the high-speed run to fine-tune the car's programming to improve thermal efficiency of the battery pack.
The fully caged FF 91 test mule used in Ohio was nicknamed the "Panda Express" after its white and black vinyl wrap.
Faraday says the FF 91 has a driving range of 378 miles per charge.
Faraday is aiming for production of the FF 91 to begin by the end of the year.