Faraday Future FF 91 gets a high-speed shakedown

  • faraday-future-ff-91-testing-1
  • faraday-future-ff-91-testing-2
  • faraday-future-ff-91-testing-3
  • faraday-future-ff-91-testing-4
  • faraday-future-ff-91-testing-5
  • faraday-future-ff-91-testing-6
  • faraday-future-ff-91-testing-7
  • faraday-future-ff-91-testing-8
  • faraday-future-ff-91-testing-9
  • faraday-future-ff-91-testing-10
  • faraday-future-ff-91-testing-11
  • faraday-future-ff-91-high-speed-testing-1
  • faraday-future-ff-91-high-speed-testing-5
  • faraday-future-ff-91-high-speed-testing-3
  • faraday-future-ff-91-high-speed-testing-4
  • faraday-future-ff-91-high-speed-testing-2
  • faraday-future-ff-91-testing-12
  • faraday-future-ff-91-testing-13
  • faraday-future-ff-91-testing-14
  • faraday-future-ff-91-testing-15
  • faraday-future-ff-91-testing-16
  • faraday-future-ff-91-testing-17
  • faraday-future-ff-91-testing-18
  • faraday-future-ff-91-testing-19
  • faraday-future-ff-91-testing-20
  • faraday-future-ff-91-testing-21
  • faraday-future-ff-91-testing-22
  • faraday-future-ff-91-testing-23
  • faraday-future-ff-91-testing-24
  • faraday-future-ff-91-testing-25
  • faraday-future-ff-91-testing-26
  • faraday-future-ff-91-testing-27
  • faraday-future-ff-91-testing-28
  • faraday-future-ff-91-testing-29
  • faraday-future-ff-91-testing-30
  • faraday-future-ff-91-testing-31
  • faraday-future-ff-91-testing-32
  • faraday-future-ff-91-testing-33
  • faraday-future-ff-91-testing-34
  • faraday-future-ff-91-testing-35
  • faraday-future-ff-91-testing-36
  • faraday-future-ff-91-testing-37
  • faraday-future-ff-91-testing-38

To undergo high-speed testing, Faraday Future brought its FF 91 to Ohio's Transportation Research Center.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
1
of 43

Faraday's Autobahn test program required the FF 91 accelerate to and maintain 155 mph for 3 minutes. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
2
of 43

The full cycle called for the FF 91 to make the 155 mph runs three times. Each high-speed run had a two-minute cruise at 75 mph in between. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
3
of 43

With 1,050-hp on tap, the FF 91 can hit 60 mph in 2.39 seconds. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Faraday FutureRead the article
4
of 43

The high-speed run is just one in a series of tests Faraday Future is putting the FF 91 through before it goes into production.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
5
of 43

Hot- and cold-weather testing, general durability runs and tire evaluations have also been performed.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
6
of 43

Faraday Future used the high-speed run to fine-tune the car's programming to improve thermal efficiency of the battery pack.

Published:Caption:Photo:Faraday FutureRead the article
7
of 43

The fully caged FF 91 test mule used in Ohio was nicknamed the "Panda Express" after its white and black vinyl wrap. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
8
of 43

Faraday says the FF 91 has a driving range of 378 miles per charge.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
9
of 43

Faraday is aiming for production of the FF 91 to begin by the end of the year.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
10
of 43

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
11
of 43

Published:Photo:Faraday FutureRead the article
12
of 43

Published:Photo:Faraday FutureRead the article
13
of 43

Published:Photo:Faraday FutureRead the article
14
of 43

Published:Photo:Faraday FutureRead the article
15
of 43

Published:Photo:Faraday FutureRead the article
16
of 43

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
17
of 43

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
18
of 43

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
19
of 43

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
20
of 43

Published:Photo:Faraday FutureRead the article
21
of 43

Published:Photo:Faraday FutureRead the article
22
of 43

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
23
of 43

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
24
of 43

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
25
of 43

Published:Photo:Faraday FutureRead the article
26
of 43

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
27
of 43

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
28
of 43

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
29
of 43

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
30
of 43

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
31
of 43

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
32
of 43

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
33
of 43

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
34
of 43

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
35
of 43

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
36
of 43

Published:Photo:Faraday FutureRead the article
37
of 43

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
38
of 43

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
39
of 43

Published:Photo:Faraday FutureRead the article
40
of 43

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
41
of 43

Published:Photo:Faraday FutureRead the article
42
of 43

Published:Photo:Faraday FutureRead the article
43
of 43
Now Reading

Faraday Future FF 91 gets a high-speed shakedown

Up Next

The Audi E-Tron's cabin has screens for everything, even the mirrors

Latest Stories

Subaru announces pricing for the 2019 Impreza

Subaru announces pricing for the 2019 Impreza

by
Watch Volkswagen's I.D.R race car demolish the Pikes Peak record

Watch Volkswagen's I.D.R race car demolish the Pikes Peak record

by
AutoComplete: Faraday Future invited us to its high-speed testing
1:16

AutoComplete: Faraday Future invited us to its high-speed testing

by
Mitsubishi launching app for usage-based car insurance discounts

Mitsubishi launching app for usage-based car insurance discounts

by
Mazda is recalling 270K older cars to replace Takata airbags

Mazda is recalling 270K older cars to replace Takata airbags

by
Daimler gets permit to test Level 4 self-driving cars on-road in China

Daimler gets permit to test Level 4 self-driving cars on-road in China

by