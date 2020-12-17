Fanatec CSL Elite Steering Wheel McLaren GT3 V2 in the flesh

One of Fanatec's most popular wheels is back, better than ever.
This is the Fanatec CSL Elite Steering Wheel McLaren GT3 V2!
It's a long name for Fanatec's latest wheel and, at $200, one of its most affordable.
That's just the cost of the wheel itself. You'll need to buy a wheel base to connect it to as well.
This is actually a reboot of an earlier wheel, the biggest change being revised shifters.
The new shifters use magnetic resistance to provide a crisp feel.
At 300mm, the wheel is slightly larger than the company's ClubSport Formula wheel.
There are plenty of controls here for various in-game functions.
Those controls are designed to exactly replicate those on the McLaren 650S GT3!
Just in case you had a doubt.
It works great in-game and is a solid choice for those looking for a relatively affordable wheel for their sim-racing antics.
Scroll through for more photos of the Fanatec CSL Elite Steering Wheel McLaren GT3 V2.
