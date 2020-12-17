Fanatec CSL Elite Steering Wheel McLaren GT3 V2 in the flesh

One of Fanatec's most popular wheels is back, better than ever.

fanatec-mclaren-gt3-01
1 of 14
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

This is the Fanatec CSL Elite Steering Wheel McLaren GT3 V2!

fanatec-mclaren-gt3-02
2 of 14
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

It's a long name for Fanatec's latest wheel and, at $200, one of its most affordable.

2020-08-20-mclaren-gt3-v2-wb-dd1-primeshot
3 of 14

That's just the cost of the wheel itself. You'll need to buy a wheel base to connect it to as well.

fanatec-mclaren-gt3-06
4 of 14
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

This is actually a reboot of an earlier wheel, the biggest change being revised shifters. 

fanatec-mclaren-gt3-08
5 of 14
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

The new shifters use magnetic resistance to provide a crisp feel.

fanatec-mclaren-gt3-10
6 of 14
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

At 300mm, the wheel is slightly larger than the company's ClubSport Formula wheel.

fanatec-mclaren-gt3-03
7 of 14
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

There are plenty of controls here for various in-game functions.

fanatec-mclaren-gt3-04
8 of 14
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Those controls are designed to exactly replicate those on the McLaren 650S GT3!

fanatec-mclaren-gt3-05
9 of 14
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Just in case you had a doubt.

fanatec-mclaren-gt3-11
10 of 14
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

It works great in-game and is a solid choice for those looking for a relatively affordable wheel for their sim-racing antics.

fanatec-mclaren-gt3-07
11 of 14
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Scroll through for more photos of the Fanatec CSL Elite Steering Wheel McLaren GT3 V2.

fanatec-mclaren-gt3-09
12 of 14
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2020-08-12-mclaren-gt3-v2-primeshot-rear
13 of 14
Fanatec
2020-08-13-mclaren-gt3-v2-wb-v2-5-primeshot
14 of 14
