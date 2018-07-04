The most extreme RVs and campers of 2018

A less expensive option can be had from Global Expedition Vehicles. The 14-foot camper is built on a Ford F-550 chassis and starts at $179,000, plus the price of the truck. And hey, it's called the Turtle.
If you want that Airstream look in a smaller, lighter-weight package, check out the closely related Bowlus Road Chief. It tips the scales at a mere 3,200 pounds (GVWR), which means you can apparently tow it with a Bentley Bentayga.
Luxury abounds in this RV, with a full-size stacked washer and dryer, 60-inch 4K HDTV inside -- with Apple TV and an Xbox, of course -- heated floors and an exterior entertainment area with a fridge, ice maker and built-in blender.
Sure, its 732 square feet of living space looks pretty sparse, but the website claims that "one of the most outstanding features is a 4-meter couch within reach of a bar, a wine cabinet and an icemaker, not to mention a large TV screen across the room."