The most extreme RVs and campers of 2018

Get ready for some house-on-wheels envy

The latest off-the-charts RVs prove that more is more. From awesome off-roaders to pure luxury roaming, these are the RVs we can only dream of owning.

Volkner Mobile Performance

The Mobile Performance RV from Volkner hails from Germany and it has a freaking garage. Imagine rolling with your sports car underneath and towing your off-road rig behind. No compromises, people.

Volkner Mobile Performance

The 39-foot Performance can store up to 264 gallons of fresh water, has 12 kilowatts of solar power and three air conditioning systems. Geez, skimp on the cooling, why don't you?

Volkner Mobile Performance

At the current conversion rate, the Performance costs about $1.7 million. Hey, that's about what it costs for a fixer-upper near Roadshow HQ in San Francisco. Hang on while I call my agent. 

EarthRoamer XV-HD

How to build the ultimate off-the-grid RV? Start with a Ford F-750 in King Ranch trim with a 6.7-liter V8 turbodiesel engine and add money. Lots and lots of money. 

EarthRoamer XV-HD

The EarthRoamer XV-HD can carry 250 gallons of fresh water and has enough batteries to store 20,000 watt hours of power generated from the solar panels. 

EarthRoamer XV-HD

At 35 feet long, the breakover angle isn't that great, but an approach angle of 46 degrees makes for some good hill climbing. Now, if only I had $1.5 million dollars. 

Global Expedition Turtle XL

A less expensive option can be had from Global Expedition Vehicles. The 14-foot camper is built on a Ford F-550 chassis and starts at $179,000, plus the price of the truck. And hey, it's called the Turtle.

Global Expedition Turtle

From looking at the clean design inside, you'd never guess the outside can be fitted with beadlock wheels, a 6-inch lift, a winch and a heavy-duty bumper with an LED light bar. 

Global Expedition Turtle

The Turtle XL also gets 45 gallons of fresh water, solar power and an optional cold-weather package with a 28,000-BTU heater. Heck, there is even room for a queen-size bed. 

Airstream Globetrotter

Let's face it, Airstreams are cool. And the Globetrotter, starting at $106,900, is probably the coolest retro-modern trailer out there. 

Airstream Globetrotter

The kitchen features a stainless-steel three-burner gas stove and a convection microwave oven. 

Airstream Globetrotter

The Globetrotter is 28 feet long and has a gross vehicle weight rating of 7,600 pounds, so you'll need a heavy-duty truck to tow it. 

Bowlus Road Chief

If you want that Airstream look in a smaller, lighter-weight package, check out the closely related Bowlus Road Chief. It tips the scales at a mere 3,200 pounds (GVWR), which means you can apparently tow it with a Bentley Bentayga

Bowlus Road Chief

The Bowlus may be small, but it makes good use of its tiny space, with an easy-to-convert dining and living room area. 

Bowlus Road Chief

The Road Chief Limited Edition, with lithium-ion phosphate batteries that can power the trailer for a week completely off the grid, starts at $219,000.

Featherlite Vantare Prevost

When it comes to full-size RVs, it's tough to beat a Featherlite. For you folks who have $2.26 million just laying around, perhaps you'd be interested in the Vantare Prevost. 

Featherlite Vantare Prevost

Luxury abounds in this RV, with a full-size stacked washer and dryer, 60-inch 4K HDTV inside -- with Apple TV and an Xbox, of course -- heated floors and an exterior entertainment area with a fridge, ice maker and built-in blender. 

Featherlite Vantare Prevost

Triple slides make the Vantare even bigger and there is enough room for two, yes, two bathrooms. What a world!

Marchi Mobile

The weirdest-looking luxury RV has to be the Marchi Mobile. Full name: Marchi Mobile EleMMent Palazzo Superior. Full price tag: $3 million.

Marchi Mobile

Sure, its 732 square feet of living space looks pretty sparse, but the website claims that "one of the most outstanding features is a 4-meter couch within reach of a bar, a wine cabinet and an icemaker, not to mention a large TV screen across the room." 

Marchi Mobile

But it's not what's inside that matters. The Marchi Mobile comes with a freaking roof deck. The pop-up deck features integrated lounge furniture and a heated floor. I just can't, y'all. 

Marathon Coach

While Marathon Coaches start at $1.8 million, this 45-foot coach with four slides goes for a cool $2.36 million. 

Marathon Coach

There's a fireplace, a heated porcelain floor and all the leather you could ever want, plus a 55,000-BTU heater and four 15,000-BTU air conditioners. 

Marathon Coach

The bed is adjustable for optimal at-rest viewing of the 55-inch curved 4K LED television

