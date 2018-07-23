Evolution of the Volvo: from ÖV4 to the V60

Sturdy, stylish, safe and Swedish: It's tempting to tell the story of Volvo Cars entirely in S's, but we think it's better to show you 30 models that help show how far the automaker has come, from 1927 to today.
First up: The four-cylinder, open ÖV4, also known as the Jakob, the very first assembly-line Volvo.
Volvo went sporty, literally and design-wise, with the Volvo Sport P1900. The automaker says production problems cut short the P1900's run; fewer than 70 of the two-seat, four-cylinder convertibles were produced from 1956-1957.
The sports-car success Volvo vied for with the Sport P1900 arrived with the P1800. Originally produced in England in 1961, the stylish two-seater tooled around for more than a decade; its 1800S iteration, pictured, costarred on TV's "The Saint" with Roger Moore.
Published:Caption:Joal RyanPhoto:National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images
12
of 30
Boom box
The Volvo 240-series, introduced in 1974, was a sturdy square. The 244 model alone -- the DL version is pictured -- put nearly 1.5 million cars on the road over a nearly 20-year production run.
Pop-up headlights popped up for the first time on a Volvo on the Volvo 480 ES, first sold in 1986. Per the automaker, the model also represented its first front-wheel-drive car with a transverse engine. The model was never sold in the US.
Developed by Volvo and Britain's Tom Walkinshaw Racing, the five-cylinder Volvo C70 coupe was unveiled in 1996. It went on to follow in the P1800's tracks by appearing in the 1997 big-screen Saint movie starring Val Kilmer.
By 2003, Volvo Cars had become a subsidiary of Ford, and the second-generation Volvo V70 was renamed the XC70. By the time the V70/XC70 reached its third-generation version, Volvo had become a subsidiary of China's Geely.
In 1997, the original Volvo S90 was introduced as the replacement for the Volvo 960. It was retired in 1998. For the 2017 model year, the S90 was relaunched and reinvented in a big way. We called the sedan the "ultimate in understated luxury."
The crossover Volvo XC60, which as a line dates back to the late 2000s, is another model that has turned heads with recent updates. We called the 2018 version "a baby XC90, and we're just fine with that."
Production of the all-weather, 2019 Volvo V60 is due to ramp up this summer. For the first time, diesel versions will not be available. But not to worry: Two hybrid versions will be "your new lustworthy plug-in wagon," we've predicted.