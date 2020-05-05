This $11,000 espresso machine looks like an air-cooled Porsche 911 engine

  • porsche-espresso-005
Espresso Veloce RS Black Edition

This 50-pound hunk of aluminum may look like it came in the back of a Porsche 911, but it didn't.


Published:
1
of 9

It's actually an espresso maker from South African firm Espresso Veloce.


Published:
2
of 9

It's the second in their RS series and will set you back a cool $11,000.


Published:
3
of 9

Now before you start frothing (see what I did there?), this thing isn't meant for mere plebes like you and me.


Published:
4
of 9

This is meant as a showpiece for race teams, car businesses and rich weirdos.


Published:
5
of 9

It's made from aluminum, carbon fiber, titanium and stainless steel.


Published:
6
of 9

The company that makes it also makes similar machines that look like old F1 V12s and V8s.


Published:
7
of 9

How's the coffee it makes?


Published:
8
of 9

Who knows, but it's probably pretty fun to use.


Published:
9
of 9
