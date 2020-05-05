This $11,000 espresso machine looks like an air-cooled Porsche 911 engine

This 50-pound hunk of aluminum may look like it came in the back of a Porsche 911, but it didn't.
It's actually an espresso maker from South African firm Espresso Veloce.
It's the second in their RS series and will set you back a cool $11,000.
Now before you start frothing (see what I did there?), this thing isn't meant for mere plebes like you and me.
This is meant as a showpiece for race teams, car businesses and rich weirdos.
It's made from aluminum, carbon fiber, titanium and stainless steel.
The company that makes it also makes similar machines that look like old F1 V12s and V8s.
How's the coffee it makes?
Who knows, but it's probably pretty fun to use.