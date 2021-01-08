Behold an electric Toyota Land Cruiser

It's only for Australia, and for a small trial at that.

Electric Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota built an electric Land Cruiser 70 to test in Australia. It's pretty neat.

Electric Toyota Land Cruiser
It's based on the Land Cruiser 70 that's been in continuous production since 1984, and still sold in some countries.

Electric Toyota Land Cruiser
While it won't go on sale, it'll work in a trial in an underground mine.

Electric Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota wants to see if this workhorse still performs well with an electric powertrain.

Electric Toyota Land Cruiser
Plugging in a Land Cruiser 70 -- who would have ever thought it possible?

