It's only for Australia, and for a small trial at that.
Toyota built an electric Land Cruiser 70 to test in Australia. It's pretty neat.
It's based on the Land Cruiser 70 that's been in continuous production since 1984, and still sold in some countries.
While it won't go on sale, it'll work in a trial in an underground mine.
Toyota wants to see if this workhorse still performs well with an electric powertrain.
Plugging in a Land Cruiser 70 -- who would have ever thought it possible?
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: Behold an electric Toyota Land Cruiser
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.