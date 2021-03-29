Mercedes-Benz EQS' Hyperscreen looks large and in charge

All screen, all the time.

Mercedes-Benz EQS interior
Mercedes-Benz

Here comes the Hyperscreen. Oh, and the Mercedes-Benz EQS.

Mercedes-Benz EQS interior
Mercedes-Benz

The massive, curved screen measures 56 inches across and debuts with the brand's first EV to ride on a dedicated platform.

Mercedes-Benz EQS interior
Mercedes-Benz

Talk about a futuristic look.

Mercedes-Benz EQS interior
Mercedes-Benz

The company also showed the car's interior without the larger screen.

Mercedes-Benz EQS interior
Mercedes-Benz

There's a digital gauge cluster, center screen and a passenger screen.

Mercedes-Benz EQS interior
Mercedes-Benz

The EQS will serve as an electric complement to the standard S-Class.

Mercedes-Benz EQS interior
Mercedes-Benz

It looks the part.

Mercedes-Benz EQS interior
Mercedes-Benz

The white upholstery and wood accents look lovely.

Mercedes-Benz EQS interior
Mercedes-Benz

The EQS debuts on April 15, when we'll learn even more about the EV.

Mercedes-Benz EQS interior
Mercedes-Benz

Keep scrolling to see more of the EQS' interior with the Hyperscreen!

Mercedes-Benz EQS interior
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQS interior
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQS interior
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQS interior
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQS interior
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQS interior
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQS interior
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQS' Hyperscreen looks large and in charge

