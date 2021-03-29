Mercedes-Benz EQS' Hyperscreen looks large and in charge

All screen, all the time.
Here comes the Hyperscreen. Oh, and the Mercedes-Benz EQS.
The massive, curved screen measures 56 inches across and debuts with the brand's first EV to ride on a dedicated platform.
Talk about a futuristic look.
The company also showed the car's interior without the larger screen.
There's a digital gauge cluster, center screen and a passenger screen.
The EQS will serve as an electric complement to the standard S-Class.
It looks the part.
The white upholstery and wood accents look lovely.
The EQS debuts on April 15, when we'll learn even more about the EV.
Keep scrolling to see more of the EQS' interior with the Hyperscreen!
