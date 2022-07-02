This Ducati Streetfighter V4 S With All the Accessories Will Make You Beg for Earplugs

It's violently fast, unimaginably loud and totally hilarious.
Ducati's Streetfighter V4 S was already an absurd motorcycle.
With 208 horsepower and all the electronics in the world, it offers huge speed with surprising rideability.
Ducati isn't content let things go, however, and so it created a fully factory accessorized version and sent it out into the world.
This nigh-on $50,000 motorcycle has more power, less weight and a whole lot more noise than the stock bike.
The factory catalog add-ons include a titanium for-race-use-only exhaust system and forged magnesium wheels.
It also has a dry clutch system installed, which makes it sound like the best Ducati sport bikes of days past.
The end result of these expensive add-ons is a bike that may get you arrested, but which will definitely make you smile.
It will punish you for not wearing earplugs, but it will reward you with a glorious cacophony of sounds at every stoplight.
This is arguably a much worse value than Ducati's own special Streetfighter SP, but it's more special, even if it is more than $10,000 more expensive.
As Ducatis have gotten more advanced, more civilized and more sane, I appreciate these throwbacks to the wild and wooly past, and so should you.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the Ducati Streetfighter V4 S.