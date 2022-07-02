X
This Ducati Streetfighter V4 S With All the Accessories Will Make You Beg for Earplugs

It's violently fast, unimaginably loud and totally hilarious.

Kyle Hyatt
Kyle Hyatt

Ducati Streetfighter V4 S with accessories
1 of 32 Steven Ewing/CNET

Ducati's Streetfighter V4 S was already an absurd motorcycle.

Ducati Streetfighter V4 S with accessories
2 of 32 Steven Ewing/CNET

With 208 horsepower and all the electronics in the world, it offers huge speed with surprising rideability.

Ducati Streetfighter V4 S with accessories
3 of 32 Steven Ewing/CNET

Ducati isn't content let things go, however, and so it created a fully factory accessorized version and sent it out into the world.

Ducati Streetfighter V4 S with accessories
4 of 32 Steven Ewing/CNET

This nigh-on $50,000 motorcycle has more power, less weight and a whole lot more noise than the stock bike.

Ducati Streetfighter V4 S with accessories
5 of 32 Steven Ewing/CNET

The factory catalog add-ons include a titanium for-race-use-only exhaust system and forged magnesium wheels.

Ducati Streetfighter V4 S with accessories
6 of 32 Steven Ewing/CNET

It also has a dry clutch system installed, which makes it sound like the best Ducati sport bikes of days past.

Ducati Streetfighter V4 S with accessories
7 of 32 Steven Ewing/CNET

The end result of these expensive add-ons is a bike that may get you arrested, but which will definitely make you smile.

Ducati Streetfighter V4 S with accessories
8 of 32 Steven Ewing/CNET

It will punish you for not wearing earplugs, but it will reward you with a glorious cacophony of sounds at every stoplight.

Ducati Streetfighter V4 S with accessories
9 of 32 Steven Ewing/CNET

This is arguably a much worse value than Ducati's own special Streetfighter SP, but it's more special, even if it is more than $10,000 more expensive.

Ducati Streetfighter V4 S with accessories
10 of 32 Steven Ewing/CNET

As Ducatis have gotten more advanced, more civilized and more sane, I appreciate these throwbacks to the wild and wooly past, and so should you.

Ducati Streetfighter V4 S with accessories
11 of 32 Steven Ewing/CNET

Keep scrolling for more photos of the Ducati Streetfighter V4 S.

Ducati Streetfighter V4 S with accessories
12 of 32 Steven Ewing/CNET
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S with accessories
13 of 32 Steven Ewing/CNET
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S with accessories
14 of 32 Steven Ewing/CNET
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S with accessories
15 of 32 Steven Ewing/CNET
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S with accessories
16 of 32 Steven Ewing/CNET
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S with accessories
17 of 32 Kyle Hyatt/CNET
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S with accessories
18 of 32 Kyle Hyatt/CNET
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S with accessories
19 of 32 Kyle Hyatt/CNET
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S with accessories
20 of 32 Kyle Hyatt/CNET
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S with accessories
21 of 32 Kyle Hyatt/CNET
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S with accessories
22 of 32 Kyle Hyatt/CNET
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S with accessories
23 of 32 Kyle Hyatt/CNET
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S with accessories
24 of 32 Kyle Hyatt/CNET
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S with accessories
25 of 32 Kyle Hyatt/CNET
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S with accessories
26 of 32 Kyle Hyatt/CNET
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S with accessories
27 of 32 Kyle Hyatt/CNET
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S with accessories
28 of 32 Kyle Hyatt/CNET
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S with accessories
29 of 32 Kyle Hyatt/CNET
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S with accessories
30 of 32 Kyle Hyatt/CNET
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S with accessories
31 of 32 Kyle Hyatt/CNET
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S with accessories
32 of 32 Kyle Hyatt/CNET

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

95 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

81 Photos
Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV Is a Slippery Sedan With Strange Details

Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV Is a Slippery Sedan With Strange Details

14 Photos
The 40 Absolute Best Games on Nintendo Switch

The 40 Absolute Best Games on Nintendo Switch

41 Photos
2023 Acura Integra: A Solid Sport Compact

2023 Acura Integra: A Solid Sport Compact

35 Photos
2023 Cadillac Lyriq Comes Out Swinging

2023 Cadillac Lyriq Comes Out Swinging

46 Photos
The 51 Best VR Games

The 51 Best VR Games

53 Photos