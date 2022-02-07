DS E-Tense Performance concept is a low-slung, fully functional EV

This update of a 2016 concept packs Formula E tech.
The DS E-Tense Performance is a redux of DS' 2016 E-Tense concept.
The front end has a new look with 800 LEDs.
New vents in the hood and different wheels are the only other visual changes.
The E-Tense Performance uses an electric powertrain taken from DS' Formula E race cars.
It packs 815 horsepower and all-wheel drive.
No battery specs were given, but it has the ability for up to 600 kW of regeneration.
The E-Tense Performance is fully functional.
DS will begin real-world testing later this month.
The E-Tense Performance's tech will influence future DS EVs.
