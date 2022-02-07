/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

DS E-Tense Performance concept is a low-slung, fully functional EV

This update of a 2016 concept packs Formula E tech.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
ds-e-tense-performance-ev-concept-110
1 of 12 DS Automobiles

The DS E-Tense Performance is a redux of DS' 2016 E-Tense concept.

ds-e-tense-performance-ev-concept-111
2 of 12 DS Automobiles

The front end has a new look with 800 LEDs.

ds-e-tense-performance-ev-concept-113
3 of 12 DS Automobiles

New vents in the hood and different wheels are the only other visual changes.

ds-e-tense-performance-ev-concept-115
4 of 12 DS Automobiles

The E-Tense Performance uses an electric powertrain taken from DS' Formula E race cars.

ds-e-tense-performance-ev-concept-114
5 of 12 DS Automobiles

It packs 815 horsepower and all-wheel drive.

ds-e-tense-performance-ev-concept-116
6 of 12 DS Automobiles

No battery specs were given, but it has the ability for up to 600 kW of regeneration.

ds-e-tense-performance-ev-concept-117
7 of 12 DS Automobiles

The E-Tense Performance is fully functional.

ds-e-tense-performance-ev-concept-118
8 of 12 DS Automobiles

DS will begin real-world testing later this month.

ds-e-tense-performance-ev-concept-112
9 of 12 DS Automobiles

The E-Tense Performance's tech will influence future DS EVs.

ds-e-tense-performance-ev-concept-119
10 of 12 DS Automobiles

ds-e-tense-performance-ev-concept-120
11 of 12 DS Automobiles
ds-e-tense-performance-ev-concept-121
12 of 12 DS Automobiles

