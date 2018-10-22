Let Drive.ai's autonomous van take you to a Rangers game

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Drive.ai has kicked off its second pilot program in Arlington, Texas.
At the end of July, Drive.ai launched its first autonomous pilot program in Frisco, Texas.
One program clearly wasn't enough, though.
Like its program in Frisco, the Arlington pilot is open to the public.
Users can hail a ride from a few different fixed pick-up and drop-off locations around downtown Arlington, using a kiosk at the location or Drive.ai's app.
Best of all, it's totally free.
Available in Arlington's downtown district, the self-driving shuttles will move residents between various points in the district.
It'll cover offices, restaurants and sporting events -- quick, short trips around town that are perfect for this kind of transportation.
Drive.ai relies on a fleet of Nissan NV200 small vans.
They're equipped with all the requisite hardware on all sides of the vehicle.
The vans also carry screens on the front and sides to alert passengers to the van's intentions.
That way, pedestrians will know the vehicle has acknowledged their presence at, say, a crosswalk.