Let Drive.ai's autonomous van take you to a Rangers game

  • Drive.ai Arlington
  • Drive.ai Arlington
  • Drive.ai Arlington
  • Drive.ai Arlington
  • Drive.ai Arlington
  • Drive.ai Arlington
  • Drive.ai Arlington
  • Drive.ai Arlington
  • Drive.ai Arlington
  • Drive.ai Arlington
  • Drive.ai Arlington
  • Drive.ai Arlington

Drive.ai has kicked off its second pilot program in Arlington, Texas.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Drive.aiRead the article
1
of 12

At the end of July, Drive.ai launched its first autonomous pilot program in Frisco, Texas.    

Published:Caption:Photo:Drive.aiRead the article
2
of 12

One program clearly wasn't enough, though.

Published:Caption:Photo:Drive.aiRead the article
3
of 12

Like its program in Frisco, the Arlington pilot is open to the public.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Drive.aiRead the article
4
of 12

Users can hail a ride from a few different fixed pick-up and drop-off locations around downtown Arlington, using a kiosk at the location or Drive.ai's app.   

Published:Caption:Photo:Drive.aiRead the article
5
of 12

Best of all, it's totally free.    

Published:Caption:Photo:Drive.aiRead the article
6
of 12

Available in Arlington's downtown district, the self-driving shuttles will move residents between various points in the district.    

Published:Caption:Photo:Drive.aiRead the article
7
of 12

It'll cover offices, restaurants and sporting events -- quick, short trips around town that are perfect for this kind of transportation.    

Published:Caption:Photo:Drive.aiRead the article
8
of 12

Drive.ai relies on a fleet of Nissan NV200 small vans.    

Published:Caption:Photo:Drive.aiRead the article
9
of 12

They're equipped with all the requisite hardware on all sides of the vehicle.   

Published:Caption:Photo:Drive.aiRead the article
10
of 12

The vans also carry screens on the front and sides to alert passengers to the van's intentions.    

Published:Caption:Photo:Drive.aiRead the article
11
of 12

That way, pedestrians will know the vehicle has acknowledged their presence at, say, a crosswalk.    

Published:Caption:Photo:Drive.aiRead the article
12
of 12
Now Reading

Let Drive.ai's autonomous van take you to a Rangers game

Up Next

Italdesign and Nissan team up to build a stylish new GT-R prototype

Latest Stories

How much money should you spend on a new car?

How much money should you spend on a new car?

by
You could win* tickets to the big Daytona race!

You could win* tickets to the big Daytona race!

by
5 things you need to know about the 2018 Mercedes-AMG GLC63

5 things you need to know about the 2018 Mercedes-AMG GLC63

2:21
Dyson will build electric cars in Singapore for a 2021 launch

Dyson will build electric cars in Singapore for a 2021 launch

by
Who is the $145K Karma Revero Aliso for, exactly?

Who is the $145K Karma Revero Aliso for, exactly?

by