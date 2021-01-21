The coachbuilt one-off was built by ex-Lotus boss Dany Bahar's company Ares.
Tesla doesn't currently make a convertible, so if you're dreaming of a drop-top EV, you're out of luck.
Unless you've got the money to go to a firm like Ares, which will engineer and build you a surprisingly great interpretation of that idea.
The end result ends up looking like the Lexus LC 500 convertible.
That's no bad thing, the LC 500 is one of the best looking convertibles on sale now.
To make the conversion work, Ares lost the rear doors and B-pillars.
It then had to add in considerable amounts of bracing to keep the body of the car rigid.
It also opted to completely redo the interior.
It's still recognizable as a Model S inside, but with a little flair.
The Ares Model S convertible was built as a one-off for a client.
So we don't know what it cost to build, but we expect it was a lot.
Discuss: Dreaming of a Tesla Model S convertible? You're in luck
