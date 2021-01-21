Dreaming of a Tesla Model S convertible? You're in luck

The coachbuilt one-off was built by ex-Lotus boss Dany Bahar's company Ares.

ares-tesla-model-s-cabrio-8
1 of 10
Ares

Tesla doesn't currently make a convertible, so if you're dreaming of a drop-top EV, you're out of luck.

ares-tesla-model-s-cabrio-7
2 of 10
Ares

Unless you've got the money to go to a firm like Ares, which will engineer and build you a surprisingly great interpretation of that idea.

ares-tesla-model-s-cabrio-2
3 of 10
Ares

The end result ends up looking like the Lexus LC 500 convertible.

ares-tesla-model-s-cabrio-3
4 of 10
Ares

That's no bad thing, the LC 500 is one of the best looking convertibles on sale now.

ares-tesla-model-s-cabrio-4
5 of 10
Ares

To make the conversion work, Ares lost the rear doors and B-pillars.

ares-tesla-model-s-cabrio-6
6 of 10
Ares

It then had to add in considerable amounts of bracing to keep the body of the car rigid.

ares-tesla-model-s-cabrio-int-1
7 of 10
Ares

It also opted to completely redo the interior.

ares-tesla-model-s-cabrio-int-4
8 of 10
Ares

It's still recognizable as a Model S inside, but with a little flair.

ares-tesla-model-s-cabrio-int-6
9 of 10
Ares

The Ares Model S convertible was built as a one-off for a client.

ares-tesla-model-s-cabrio-int-7
10 of 10
Ares

So we don't know what it cost to build, but we expect it was a lot.

