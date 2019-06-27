This one-of-one Dodge Charger Widebody is headed to Pikes Peak

  • 2020 Dodge Charger Widebody Pikes Peak
Dodge announced on Thursday that it created a one-off 2020 Charger Widebody to make the run up the mountain at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in Colorado.

Dodge started with a regular' ol 2020 Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody, but it underwent a multitude of changes to make it ready for racing.     

The car's supercharged 6.2-liter V8 has been massaged just for this run, with a race exhaust and special engine tuning.     

It has the stock SRT suspension with some Bilstein shock absorbers to handle the g-forces.     

It's running on Toyo Proxes RR competition tires, and its brake system packs racing pads and high-temperature fluid.     

Inside, there's an FIA-spec roll cage, a racing seat and a fuel cell, all of which will contribute to the driver's safety.     

The whole package is wrapped in some clever tricolored livery.    

The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb kicks off this weekend.

