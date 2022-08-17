Dodge Charger Daytona EV Concept Is the Strong, Silent Type

The Charger Daytona takes the majority of its design inspiration from the 1968 Charger, and as you can probably tell the nameplate is back to having two doors again.
Sadly, we don't know much about the Charger Daytona's powertrain.
Dodge says it will have an 800-volt electrical architecture and standard all-wheel drive, and three power levels will be offered from the factory.
The EV powertrain is called Banshee, and the logo emblazoned on the concept's front fenders is somehow even cooler than the already rad Hellcat and Demon logos.
But if the Charger Daytona's already Hellcat-beating performance isn't enough, another half-dozen performance upgrades will be available through Mopar's Direct Connection catalog, consisting of both software and hardware changes.
Dodge is highlighting two of the Charger Daytona's patent-pending features that will separate it from pretty much every other EV on the market.
The first is called eRupt: A multi-speed transmission that provides electromechanical shifts for a more visceral experience.
The Charger Daytona will also have a PowerShot mode that delivers a horsepower boost at the press of a button for more passing power or a better launch off the line.
Dodge is also giving the Charger Daytona a real exhaust system called the Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust, which uses tuning chambers and an amplifier at the back of the car to enhance the powertrain's natural noises.
Keep scrolling for even more pictures of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept!