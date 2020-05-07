Dirt 5 is the first racing game for next-gen consoles

Microsoft has released the first gameplay for Dirt 5 on the Xbox Series X, the latest rallying game from Codemasters and the first racing game we've seen for next-gen consoles.
There will be a wide range of vehicles to race, from Ariel Nomads and other off-road buggies to sports cars such as the Aston Martin Vantage and classic rally legends such as the Ford Escort Cosworth and Lancia Stratos.
The game will feature different seasons and intense weather like the thunderstorm you see here.
There will be 10 different locations with over 70 unique routes, and the game will have a fleshed-out career mode.
Local split-screen supports up to four players, and there will be a detailed photo mode and livery editor.
Microsoft says Dirt 5 will run at 120 frames per second and support 4K and HDR.
Dirt 5 will be released in October for the existing Xbox One and it will be a launch title for the new Xbox Series X, which comes out in late 2020.