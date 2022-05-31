DeLorean Alpha5 Gullwing EV Is a Not-So-Retro Revival

It's the product of the DeLorean Motor Company, out of Humble, Texas -- right near Houston.
The company owns the rights to the name and logo of the legendary failed company whose DMC-12 sports car powered the iconic Back to the Future movie franchise.
Just like the original DMC-12 sports car, this vehicle has gullwing doors.
Unlike the original, however, this is actually a four-seat car, and it's 100% battery powered.
It's not immediately clear who is financing this car, or where it will be built, but the model's public debut will come in August at the ultra-posh Monterey Car Week.
DMC is promising a 0-60 time in 2.99 seconds, or 88 mph in 4.35 seconds. (See what they did there?)
The car is targeting a range of 300-plus miles out of a battery pack that is at least 100-kWh in capacity.
The interior is fully modern, too.
The gullwing doors look to afford easy access to both first and second rows.
With curves like this, it seems highly unlikely that the new DeLorean will wear a stainless-steel skin like the old one did.
The styling is the product of Italdesign, the legendary Italian design house that also penned the original DMC-12.
Keep scrolling for more images of the DeLorean Motor Company Alpha5.