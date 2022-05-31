X

DeLorean Alpha5 Gullwing EV Is a Not-So-Retro Revival

A Texas-based company is aiming to revive the Back to the Future icon as a modern electric luxury car. Will it develop into a true Tesla rival?

Chris Paukert
Chris Paukert

DeLorean Alpha5
1 of 17 DeLorean Motor Company

Meet the DeLorean Alpha5, a slipstream all-electric dream car.

DeLorean Alpha5
2 of 17 DeLorean Motor Company

It's the product of the DeLorean Motor Company, out of Humble, Texas -- right near Houston.

DeLorean Alpha5
3 of 17 DeLorean Motor Company

The company owns the rights to the name and logo of the legendary failed company whose DMC-12 sports car powered the iconic Back to the Future movie franchise.

DeLorean Alpha5
4 of 17 DeLorean Motor Company

Just like the original DMC-12 sports car, this vehicle has gullwing doors.

DeLorean Alpha5
5 of 17 DeLorean Motor Company

Unlike the original, however, this is actually a four-seat car, and it's 100% battery powered.

DeLorean Alpha5
6 of 17 DeLorean Motor Company

It's not immediately clear who is financing this car, or where it will be built, but the model's public debut will come in August at the ultra-posh Monterey Car Week.

DeLorean Alpha5
7 of 17 DeLorean Motor Company

DMC is promising a 0-60 time in 2.99 seconds, or 88 mph in 4.35 seconds. (See what they did there?)

DeLorean Alpha5
8 of 17 DeLorean Motor Company

The car is targeting a range of 300-plus miles out of a battery pack that is at least 100-kWh in capacity.

DeLorean Alpha5
9 of 17 DeLorean Motor Company

The interior is fully modern, too.

DeLorean Alpha5
10 of 17 DeLorean Motor Company

The gullwing doors look to afford easy access to both first and second rows.

DeLorean Alpha5
11 of 17 DeLorean Motor Company

With curves like this, it seems highly unlikely that the new DeLorean will wear a stainless-steel skin like the old one did.

DeLorean Alpha5
12 of 17 DeLorean Motor Company

The styling is the product of Italdesign, the legendary Italian design house that also penned the original DMC-12.

DeLorean Alpha5
13 of 17 DeLorean Motor Company

Keep scrolling for more images of the DeLorean Motor Company Alpha5.

DeLorean Alpha5
14 of 17 DeLorean Motor Company
DeLorean Alpha5
15 of 17 DeLorean Motor Company
DeLorean Alpha5
16 of 17 DeLorean Motor Company
DeLorean Alpha5
17 of 17 DeLorean Motor Company

