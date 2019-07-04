De Tomaso P72 revives the brand with breathtaking quality

By make and model
De Tomaso on Thursday unveiled the P72, an absolute stunner of a limited-edition sports car.
It carries a number of vintage elements, from the prototype-like curves of its body panels to the honest-to-goodness manual transmission.
Yet, despite those throwbacks, this car is thoroughly modern, from its underpinnings to the interior that has to be seen to be believed.
It all starts with a carbon fiber chassis similar to the one from the Apollo Intensa Emozione, another automaker under Ideal Team Ventures' umbrella.
It's wrapped in a body that throws it back to the Le Mans cars of the 1960s, with louvres, curves and diffusers galore.
De Tomaso claims the chassis is built to FIA Le Mans Prototype specifications, so in a perfect world, this might form the basis for an entry in the FIA's upcoming hypercar class.
Interestingly enough, we don't know much about the powertrain, aside from its stick shift.
Given its analog nature, I'd be inclined to wager that it's more likely a proper V8 than some sort of electrified setup.
Each will command a price around £662,000 (about $833,000), and De Tomaso is likely to scoop up more than a few orders at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
