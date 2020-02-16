Take a look at how the NASCAR hangar shoot is created

  • daytona-500-nascar-fox-sports-hangar-shoot-110
Fox Sport's annual NASCAR hangar shoot takes place ahead of the Daytona 500, and it's located in a literal hangar.

The hangar shoot is where all of the video content of drivers is shot and produced for use in broadcasts of races throughout the year.

When you walk inside, there are four massive black tents that house all of the different sets.

Each setup is unique, with different backgrounds and levels of screens and technology.

My favorite of the sets was this runway that looked like something out of a fashion competition show. Drivers, make it work!

There's a lot of people in the room at once, ranging from the driver to the main videographer to lighting engineers and assistants.

Video monitors outside show what's happening in each room at a given time.

Nearly every driver on the grid participates in the shoot.

A special room was set up for driver interviews about Jimmie Johnson's last season.

To see more behind the scenes photos from the hangar shoot, keep swiping.

