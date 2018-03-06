  • Speedback Silverstone Edition
Say hello to the Speedback Silverstone Edition, hand-built by David Brown Automotive in the UK.

Photo by David Brown Automotive
Only 10 of these fully-custom sport coupes will be built.

Photo by David Brown Automotive
Leaning heavy on nostalgia, the Speedback looks a lot like the famous Aston Martin DB5 that James Bond first drove in the 1964 film "Goldfinger." 

Photo by David Brown Automotive
Under the hood is a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 putting out 601 horsepower and 565 pound-feet of torque. 

Photo by David Brown Automotive
Power goes to the rear wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.

Photo by David Brown Automotive
Inside is all the leather you could want. 

Photo by David Brown Automotive
Behind the driver and passenger is a folding "event seat." A bit of a misnomer as it's for storage rather than people.

Photo by David Brown Automotive
Aeronautical-inspired air vents are a decidedly retro design element. 

Photo by David Brown Automotive
Each Speedback Silverstone Edition is hand-built to £620,000, or nearly $900,000 at today's exchange rate.

Photo by David Brown Automotive
Keep scrolling for more photos of this sumptuous retro coupe.

Photo by David Brown Automotive
Photo by David Brown Automotive
Caption by / Photo by David Brown Automotive
Caption by / Photo by David Brown Automotive
Caption by / Photo by David Brown Automotive
Caption by / Photo by David Brown Automotive
Caption by / Photo by David Brown Automotive
Caption by / Photo by David Brown Automotive
Photo by David Brown Automotive
Caption by / Photo by David Brown Automotive
Caption by / Photo by David Brown Automotive
Caption by / Photo by David Brown Automotive
Caption by / Photo by David Brown Automotive
Caption by / Photo by David Brown Automotive
Caption by / Photo by David Brown Automotive
David Brown Automotive Speedback Silverstone is a Geneva gem

