Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Say hello to the Speedback Silverstone Edition, hand-built by David Brown Automotive in the UK.
Only 10 of these fully-custom sport coupes will be built.
Leaning heavy on nostalgia, the Speedback looks a lot like the famous Aston Martin DB5 that James Bond first drove in the 1964 film "Goldfinger."
Under the hood is a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 putting out 601 horsepower and 565 pound-feet of torque.
Power goes to the rear wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.
Inside is all the leather you could want.
Behind the driver and passenger is a folding "event seat." A bit of a misnomer as it's for storage rather than people.
Aeronautical-inspired air vents are a decidedly retro design element.
Each Speedback Silverstone Edition is hand-built to £620,000, or nearly $900,000 at today's exchange rate.
Keep scrolling for more photos of this sumptuous retro coupe.