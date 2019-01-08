Check out the Level 2 Freightliner Cascadia big rig at CES 2019

  • Daimler Freightliner Cascadia
At CES Daimler announced that the Cascadia big rig would come standard with Detroit Assurance 5.0, a suite of level 2 advanced driver's aids.

A standard emergency braking system can bring the truck to a complete stop with no help from the driver.

During a demo at 35 miles an hour, the truck stopped with feet to spare.

Also on tap is an improved adaptive cruise control.

The truck can now come to a complete stop behind a lead car and pause for two seconds.

Automatic windshield wipers and headlights are also standard.

A blind-spot monitoring system as well as lane keeping assist and departure mitigation are optional.

Daimler is investing half a billion Euros into its semi-automated class 8 trucks, and hopes to deploy a fleet of Level 4, high-automation semi-trucks within the next 10 years.

