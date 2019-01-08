Check out the Level 2 Freightliner Cascadia big rig at CES 2019

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
At CES Daimler announced that the Cascadia big rig would come standard with Detroit Assurance 5.0, a suite of level 2 advanced driver's aids.
A standard emergency braking system can bring the truck to a complete stop with no help from the driver.
During a demo at 35 miles an hour, the truck stopped with feet to spare.
Also on tap is an improved adaptive cruise control.
The truck can now come to a complete stop behind a lead car and pause for two seconds.
Automatic windshield wipers and headlights are also standard.
A blind-spot monitoring system as well as lane keeping assist and departure mitigation are optional.
Daimler is investing half a billion Euros into its semi-automated class 8 trucks, and hopes to deploy a fleet of Level 4, high-automation semi-trucks within the next 10 years.