Czinger 21C Hypercar Is the Future of Auto Manufacturing

1 of 64 Czinger
The Czinger 21C is a new American hypercar built through extensive use of 3D printing.
2 of 64 Czinger
It's powered by a twin-turbo, 2.9-liter V8 engine that was designed in-house.
3 of 64 Czinger
That engine is paired with three electric motors for a total of 1,350 horsepower.
4 of 64 Czinger
The 21C produces a fantastic amount of downforce.
5 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
The 21C has a tandem seating layout. Talk to me, Goose!
6 of 64 Czinger
Everything except the wheels, interior upholstery and powertrain has been 3D printed by Czinger's special printers.
7 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
Artificial intelligence was used to perfect each part's design.
8 of 64 Czinger
A dozen robots put all the printed parts together.
9 of 64 Czinger
The Czinger 21C will cost over $2 million, and only 80 will be made.
10 of 64 Czinger
Keep scrolling to see more of the Czinger 21C.
15 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
16 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
17 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
18 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
19 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
20 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
21 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
22 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
23 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
24 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
25 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
26 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
27 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
28 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
29 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
30 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
31 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
32 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
33 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
34 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
35 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
36 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
37 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
38 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
39 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
40 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
41 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
42 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
43 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
44 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
45 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
46 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET