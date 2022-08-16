X
Galaxy Watch 5Galaxy Buds 2 ProAndroid 13Best Wireless EarbudsQLED vs. OLED TVsAir Conditioners

Czinger 21C Hypercar Is the Future of Auto Manufacturing

This American showstopper has a 1,350-horsepower hybrid powertrain and a tandem seating position.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
golson-hs

Daniel Golson

See full bio
Czinger 21C hypercar
1 of 64 Czinger

The Czinger 21C is a new American hypercar built through extensive use of 3D printing.

Czinger 21C hypercar
2 of 64 Czinger

It's powered by a twin-turbo, 2.9-liter V8 engine that was designed in-house.

Czinger 21C hypercar
3 of 64 Czinger

That engine is paired with three electric motors for a total of 1,350 horsepower.

Czinger 21C hypercar
4 of 64 Czinger

The 21C produces a fantastic amount of downforce.

Czinger 21C hypercar
5 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET

The 21C has a tandem seating layout. Talk to me, Goose!

Czinger 21C hypercar
6 of 64 Czinger

Everything except the wheels, interior upholstery and powertrain has been 3D printed by Czinger's special printers.

Czinger 21C hypercar
7 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET

Artificial intelligence was used to perfect each part's design.

Divergent factory for Czinger 21C hypercar
8 of 64 Czinger

A dozen robots put all the printed parts together.

Czinger 21C hypercar
9 of 64 Czinger

The Czinger 21C will cost over $2 million, and only 80 will be made.

Czinger 21C hypercar
10 of 64 Czinger

Keep scrolling to see more of the Czinger 21C.

Czinger 21C hypercar
11 of 64 Czinger
Czinger 21C hypercar
12 of 64 Czinger
Czinger 21C hypercar
13 of 64 Czinger
Czinger 21C hypercar
14 of 64 Czinger
Czinger 21C hypercar
15 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
Czinger 21C hypercar
16 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
Czinger 21C hypercar
17 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
Czinger 21C hypercar
18 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
Czinger 21C hypercar
19 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
Czinger 21C hypercar
20 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
Czinger 21C hypercar
21 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
Czinger 21C hypercar
22 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
Czinger 21C hypercar
23 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
Czinger 21C hypercar
24 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
Czinger 21C hypercar
25 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
Czinger 21C hypercar
26 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
Czinger 21C hypercar
27 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
Czinger 21C hypercar
28 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
Czinger 21C hypercar
29 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
Czinger 21C hypercar
30 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
Czinger 21C hypercar
31 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
Czinger 21C hypercar
32 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
Czinger 21C hypercar
33 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
Czinger 21C hypercar
34 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
Czinger 21C hypercar
35 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
Czinger 21C hypercar
36 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
Czinger 21C hypercar
37 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
Czinger 21C hypercar
38 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
Czinger 21C hypercar
39 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
Czinger 21C hypercar
40 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
Czinger 21C hypercar
41 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
Czinger 21C hypercar
42 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
Czinger 21C hypercar
43 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
Czinger 21C hypercar
44 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
Czinger 21C hypercar
45 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
Czinger 21C hypercar
46 of 64 Daniel Golson/CNET
Divergent factory for Czinger 21C hypercar
47 of 64 Czinger
Divergent factory for Czinger 21C hypercar
48 of 64 Czinger
Divergent factory for Czinger 21C hypercar
49 of 64 Czinger
Divergent factory for Czinger 21C hypercar
50 of 64 Czinger
Divergent factory for Czinger 21C hypercar
51 of 64 Czinger
Divergent factory for Czinger 21C hypercar
52 of 64 Czinger
Divergent factory for Czinger 21C hypercar
53 of 64 Czinger
Divergent factory for Czinger 21C hypercar
54 of 64 Czinger
Divergent factory for Czinger 21C hypercar
55 of 64 Czinger
Divergent factory for Czinger 21C hypercar
56 of 64 Czinger
Divergent factory for Czinger 21C hypercar
57 of 64 Czinger
Divergent factory for Czinger 21C hypercar
58 of 64 Czinger
Divergent factory for Czinger 21C hypercar
59 of 64 Czinger
Divergent factory for Czinger 21C hypercar
60 of 64 Czinger
Divergent factory for Czinger 21C hypercar
61 of 64 Czinger
Divergent factory for Czinger 21C hypercar
62 of 64 Czinger
Divergent factory for Czinger 21C hypercar
63 of 64 Czinger
Divergent factory for Czinger 21C hypercar
64 of 64 Czinger

More Galleries

Our Favorite Google Doodles Through the Years

More Galleries

Our Favorite Google Doodles Through the Years

49 Photos
2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

95 Photos
The 42 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 42 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

43 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

82 Photos
59 Weird Objects Seen on Mars, Explained

More Galleries

59 Weird Objects Seen on Mars, Explained

62 Photos
2023 Hyundai Palisade Plays It Close to the Chest

More Galleries

2023 Hyundai Palisade Plays It Close to the Chest

45 Photos
Dodge Hornet Is a New Compact Crossover Focused on Affordable Performance

More Galleries

Dodge Hornet Is a New Compact Crossover Focused on Affordable Performance

21 Photos