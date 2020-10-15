It has been given a few tasteful updates, of course, to help it survive the perils of Night City.
Cyberpunk 2077 will have a ton of unique vehicles that players can interact with and drive.
But in all of Night City, there's only one car that can be found in our world too.
That's the classic Porsche 911 Turbo, formerly owned by rockerboy Johnny Silverhand.
The car is based on a 1977 Turbo Carrera and has been updated to work in the dystopian future that V, the main character of the game, finds themselves in.
The changes are subtle and include a move to cameras instead of mirrors, a lidar sensor in front and some screens inside.
The most famous bits of the classic 911 Turbo design are still there, including its whale tail spoiler.
The interior is even correct, aside from the screens and the lack of a shifter.
The green is perfect.
The car will be drivable in-game, so you better prepare for some pretty hairy car chases.
Cyberpunk 2077 comes out on November 19th.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: Cyberpunk 2077 has Keanu Reeves driving a classic Porsche 911 Turbo
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.