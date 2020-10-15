Cyberpunk 2077 has Keanu Reeves driving a classic Porsche 911 Turbo

It has been given a few tasteful updates, of course, to help it survive the perils of Night City.

Johnny Silverhand's Porsche 911 Turbo
CD Projekt Red

Johnny Silverhand's Porsche 911 Turbo

Cyberpunk 2077 will have a ton of unique vehicles that players can interact with and drive.

cyberpunk2077-911-screenshot-02.png
CD Projekt Red

But in all of Night City, there's only one car that can be found in our world too.

cyberpunk2077-911-screenshot-03.png
CD Projekt Red

That's the classic Porsche 911 Turbo, formerly owned by rockerboy Johnny Silverhand.

cyberpunk2077-911-screenshot-04.png
CD Projekt Red

The car is based on a 1977 Turbo Carrera and has been updated to work in the dystopian future that V, the main character of the game, finds themselves in.

cyberpunk2077-911-screenshot-05.png
CD Projekt Red

The changes are subtle and include a move to cameras instead of mirrors, a lidar sensor in front and some screens inside. 

cyberpunk2077-911-screenshot-06.png
CD Projekt Red

The most famous bits of the classic 911 Turbo design are still there, including its whale tail spoiler.

cyberpunk2077-911-screenshot-07.png
CD Projekt Red

The interior is even correct, aside from the screens and the lack of a shifter.

cyberpunk2077-911-screenshot-08.png
CD Projekt Red

The green is perfect.

cyberpunk2077-911-screenshot-09.png
CD Projekt Red

The car will be drivable in-game, so you better prepare for some pretty hairy car chases.

cyberpunk2077-911-screenshot-10.png
CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 comes out on November 19th.

cyberpunk2077-911-screenshot-11.png
CD Projekt Red
cyberpunk2077-911-screenshot-12.png
CD Projekt Red
cyberpunk2077-911-screenshot-13.png
CD Projekt Red
cyberpunk2077-911-screenshot-14.png
CD Projekt Red
cyberpunk2077-911-screenshot-15.png
CD Projekt Red
cyberpunk2077-911-screenshot-16.png
CD Projekt Red
cyberpunk2077-911-screenshot-17.png
CD Projekt Red
cyberpunk2077-911-screenshot-18.png
CD Projekt Red
cyberpunk2077-911-screenshot-19.png
CD Projekt Red
cyberpunk2077-porsche-911-001
Porsche
cyberpunk2077-porsche-911-002
Porsche
cyberpunk2077-porsche-911-003
Porsche
cyberpunk2077-porsche-911-004
Porsche
cyberpunk2077-porsche-911-005
Porsche
cyberpunk2077-porsche-911-006
Porsche
cyberpunk2077-porsche-911-007
Porsche
cyberpunk2077-porsche-911-008
Porsche
cyberpunk2077-x-porsche-009
Porsche
