CXC Simulations built a radical simulator out of a Radical race car

CXC normally builds ultra-high-end racing simulators for enthusiasts.
But when Norwegian Cruises came knocking, looking for something a little more intense...
CXC couldn't help but say yes.
After a lot of design meetings, it was decided that the sim would be built inside a real race car.
The car chosen was a Radical SR3 with a carbon body chassis and serious racing cred.
The folks at CXC established its performance benchmarks and then gutted it.
They devised a way to use their existing sim tech to make the chassis move and shake like a real car would.
They used the latest in VR headsets to help enhance the realism while also adding a few new tricks.
The CXC guys used Hollywood stage fans to simulate the wind blast of an open-top car at speed.
They also used a servo to yank on your racing harness to simulate being pulled forward under braking.