Cupra UrbanRebel concept is an electric racer we can get behind

This little Cupra packs an electric punch.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
After taking a closer look at the company's striking UrbanRebel Concept that debuted Monday at the IAA Munich Motor Show, you might want to put this Seat sub-brand on your radar.

The Cupra UrbanRebel Concept is the precursor to a production electric car due in 2025.

The production car will be based on Volkswagen's MEB electric architecture. 

We hope the production car looks this rad.

Like, seriously, how cool?

Wing! More wing!

Cupra says this thing will accelerate to 62 mph in 3.2 seconds.

The concept's electric powertrain delivers a steady 335 horsepower, although a special boost mode allows for up to 429 hp in brief doses.

