  • Continental CARE future tire concept
  • Continental CARE future tire concept
  • Continental CARE future tire concept
  • Continental CARE future tire concept
  • Continental CARE future tire concept
  • Continental CARE future tire concept

Meet C.A.R.E (Connected. Autonomous. Reliable. Electrified.), a fully connected tire from Continental, with sensors embedded in the its structure.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Continental
1
of 6

Not only does the tire benefit from digesting tons of data via the sensors, which can boost efficiency among a fleet of vehicles, but it also inflates itself while it rolls.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Continental
2
of 6

The sensors are the rubber's watchdog for possible damage, tread depth, temperature and pressure. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Continental
3
of 6

While the first three areas will show up for a fleet manager to watch, the tire is totally capable of maintaining the proper tire pressure at all times.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Continental
4
of 6

Instead, the tire features built-in pumps housed in the wheel. During vehicle acceleration, the forces work within the wheel to create compressed air.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Continental
5
of 6

The system, which Continental calls "PressureProof," ensures the tire pressure remains in an ideal range for efficiency. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Continental
6
of 6
Now Reading

Continental future tire concept inflates while it rolls

Up Next

How to connect an Android phone to your car with Bluetooth

Latest Stories

2020 Lincoln Corsair, Audi Q5 plug-in hybrid and more: Roadshow's week in review

2020 Lincoln Corsair, Audi Q5 plug-in hybrid and more: Roadshow's week in review

by
Denmark to EU: Ban sale of internal-combustion engine cars come 2040

Denmark to EU: Ban sale of internal-combustion engine cars come 2040

by
2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road variant won't come cheaply

2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road variant won't come cheaply

by
Continental invents self-inflating concept tire

Continental invents self-inflating concept tire

by
Tesla subject of new NHTSA probe over battery software update

Tesla subject of new NHTSA probe over battery software update

by