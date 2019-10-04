Continental future tire concept inflates while it rolls

Meet C.A.R.E (Connected. Autonomous. Reliable. Electrified.), a fully connected tire from Continental, with sensors embedded in the its structure.
Not only does the tire benefit from digesting tons of data via the sensors, which can boost efficiency among a fleet of vehicles, but it also inflates itself while it rolls.
The sensors are the rubber's watchdog for possible damage, tread depth, temperature and pressure.
While the first three areas will show up for a fleet manager to watch, the tire is totally capable of maintaining the proper tire pressure at all times.
Instead, the tire features built-in pumps housed in the wheel. During vehicle acceleration, the forces work within the wheel to create compressed air.
The system, which Continental calls "PressureProof," ensures the tire pressure remains in an ideal range for efficiency.