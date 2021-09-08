Continental's Ambienc3 concept packs future cabin tech in a hippie shell

This unassuming Volkswagen Type 2 bus packs a lot of next-level interior tech, including heated surfaces and novel lighting.
Continental's Ambienc3 is a future-tech showcase wrapped inside a classic VW bus. It debuted at this week's IAA Munich Motor Show.
The loungelike cabin features applications of new surface technologies, including sustainable fabrics and discretely mounted lighting and heating elements printed onto the backsides of upholstery.
The VW's friendly looks help make this high technology feel more approachable.
Continental will shortly commercialize its surface-warming tech that could bring heated floors, ceilings and other panels to automobile interiors.
This quick-heating tech is said to require dramatically less energy than normal forced-air systems. This added efficiency could be of particularly big benefit for EVs.
This particular T2 Bus was sourced in Texas.