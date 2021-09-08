/>
Continental's Ambienc3 concept packs future cabin tech in a hippie shell

This unassuming Volkswagen Type 2 bus packs a lot of next-level interior tech, including heated surfaces and novel lighting.

skype-headshot
Chris Paukert
Continental Ambienc3 van concept
1 of 6 Continental

Continental's Ambienc3 is a future-tech showcase wrapped inside a classic VW bus. It debuted at this week's IAA Munich Motor Show.

Continental Ambienc3 van concept
2 of 6 Continental

The loungelike cabin features applications of new surface technologies, including sustainable fabrics and discretely mounted lighting and heating elements printed onto the backsides of upholstery.

Continental Ambienc3 van concept
3 of 6 Chris Paukert/Roadshow

The VW's friendly looks help make this high technology feel more approachable.

Continental Ambienc3 van concept
4 of 6 Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Continental will shortly commercialize its surface-warming tech that could bring heated floors, ceilings and other panels to automobile interiors.

Continental Ambienc3 van concept
5 of 6 Chris Paukert/Roadshow

This quick-heating tech is said to require dramatically less energy than normal forced-air systems. This added efficiency could be of particularly big benefit for EVs.

Continental Ambienc3 van concept
6 of 6 Chris Paukert/Roadshow

This particular T2 Bus was sourced in Texas. 

