Conquering the Rebelle Rally in the Chevrolet ZR2

  • 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Rebelle Rally
    1
    of 32
  • Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
  • 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Rebelle Rally
    3
    of 32
  • 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Rebelle Rally
    4
    of 32
  • 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Rebelle Rally
    5
    of 32
  • 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Rebelle Rally
    6
    of 32
  • 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Rebelle Rally
    7
    of 32
  • 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Rebelle Rally
    8
    of 32
  • 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Rebelle Rally
    9
    of 32
  • 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Rebelle Rally
    10
    of 32
  • 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Rebelle Rally
    11
    of 32
  • 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Rebelle Rally
    12
    of 32
  • 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Rebelle Rally
    13
    of 32
  • 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Rebelle Rally
    14
    of 32
  • 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Rebelle Rally
    15
    of 32
  • 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Rebelle Rally
    16
    of 32
  • 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Rebelle Rally
    17
    of 32
  • 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Rebelle Rally
    18
    of 32
  • 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Rebelle Rally
    19
    of 32
  • 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Rebelle Rally
    20
    of 32
  • 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Rebelle Rally
    21
    of 32
  • 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Rebelle Rally
    22
    of 32
  • 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Rebelle Rally
    23
    of 32
  • 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Rebelle Rally
    24
    of 32
  • 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Rebelle Rally
    25
    of 32
  • 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Rebelle Rally
    26
    of 32
  • 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Rebelle Rally
    27
    of 32
  • 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Rebelle Rally
    28
    of 32
  • 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Rebelle Rally
    29
    of 32
  • 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Rebelle Rally
    30
    of 32
  • 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Rebelle Rally
    31
    of 32
  • 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Rebelle Rally
    32
    of 32

I took the 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 to the Rebelle Rally, a seven-day all-female off-road rally with no GPS. All navigation is done with a compass and a map.

Caption by / Photo by Paolo Baraldi
Read full review

My navigator, Rebecca Donaghe, and I started the rally looking fresh as daisies. Seven days later we would be exhausted and dirty, but third-place podium winners.

Caption by / Photo by Nicole Dreon

I took the diesel ZR2, with 181 horsepower and a meaty 369 pound-feet of torque.

Caption by / Photo by Paolo Baraldi
Read full review

Every morning we lined up on the starting line and spent the daylight looking for both marked and unmarked checkpoints. 

Caption by / Photo by Tim Calver
Read full review

The ZR2 is a mid-size pickup truck, but it looks tiny here in Dumont Dunes, California.

Caption by / Photo by Tim Calver
Read full review

The ZR2 sports relatively small 33-inch Goodyear Duratrac tires. They wouldn't be my first choice, but they performed well on the Rebelle Rally.

Caption by / Photo by Paolo Baraldi
Read full review

Pointing the way to the next checkpoint.

Caption by / Photo by Nicole Dreon
Read full review

In Johnson Valley, California, Donaghe did her part to spot me over the rocks. It's tough to tell here but I had to place my passenger-side tires just exactly between two groups of sharp rocks so as to not get a flat. 

Caption by / Photo by Nicole Dreon
Read full review

With front and rear electronic lockers, getting to this "Driver's Challenge" checkpoint was a breeze.

Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
Read full review

The Rebelle Rally finished in the dunes of Glamis, California, where we were treated to an all-day sandstorm. Thanks, Nature!

Caption by / Photo by Tim Calver
Read full review

The ZR2 refused to climb the 500-foot Oldsmobile Hill in Glamis for a checkpoint, so Rebecca did it the hard way.

Caption by / Photo by Tim Calver
Read full review

Scroll through for more photos of the 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 at the Rebelle Rally.

Caption by / Photo by Nicole Dreon
Read full review
Caption by / Photo by Nicole Dreon
Read full review
Caption by / Photo by Paolo Baraldi
Read full review
Caption by / Photo by Nicole Dreon
Read full review
Caption by / Photo by Paolo Baraldi
Read full review
Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
Read full review
Caption by / Photo by Nicole Dreon
Read full review
Caption by / Photo by Paolo Baraldi
Read full review
Caption by / Photo by Nicole Dreon
Read full review
Caption by / Photo by Paolo Baraldi
Read full review
Caption by / Photo by Paolo Baraldi
Read full review
Caption by / Photo by Paolo Baraldi
Read full review
Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
Read full review
Caption by / Photo by Nicole Dreon
Read full review
Caption by / Photo by Nicole Dreon
Read full review
Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
Read full review
Caption by / Photo by Nicole Dreon
Read full review
Caption by / Photo by Nicole Dreon
Read full review
Caption by / Photo by Nicole Dreon
Read full review
Caption by / Photo by Nicole Dreon
Read full review
Caption by / Photo by Nicole Dreon
Read full review
1 of 32
|

Conquering the Rebelle Rally in the Chevrolet ZR2

Published:
Up Next
The 10 best engines for 2018, accor...
20

Latest Stories

Diving deep into the tech of the 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback
2:09

Diving deep into the tech of the 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback

by
Koenigsegg destroys a Regera hypercar and films it for 'science'

Koenigsegg destroys a Regera hypercar and films it for 'science'

by
A deep dive into the tech inside of the 2017 Mazda 3
1:10

A deep dive into the tech inside of the 2017 Mazda 3

by
The Chevrolet ZR2 takes on the all off-road Rebelle Rally
5:24

The Chevrolet ZR2 takes on the all off-road Rebelle Rally

by
Volvo Cars' Chinese parent company buys $3.3 billion worth of AB Volvo

Volvo Cars' Chinese parent company buys $3.3 billion worth of AB Volvo

by
Elon Musk says he's 'dying' to build a pickup truck

Elon Musk says he's 'dying' to build a pickup truck

by