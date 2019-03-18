The classic Volkswagen Beetle is a sensational blank canvas

  • 1969-volkswagen-wedding-beetle-122
  • 1969-volkswagen-wedding-beetle-127
  • 1956-volkswagen-beetle-by-dick-troutman-216
  • 1956-volkswagen-beetle-by-dick-troutman-217
  • 1965-volkswagen-karmann-ghia-type-1-concept-car-117
  • 1965-volkswagen-karmann-ghia-type-1-concept-car-112
  • 1957-volkswagen-rometsch-lawrence-convertible-072
  • 1957-volkswagen-rometsch-lawrence-convertible-102
  • 1953-volkswagen-rometsch-taxi-037
  • 1953-volkswagen-rometsch-taxi-038
  • 1953-volkswagen-rometsch-taxi-054
  • 1953-volkswagen-rometsch-taxi-051
  • 1953-volkswagen-rometsch-taxi-053
  • 1953-volkswagen-rometsch-taxi-039
  • 1953-volkswagen-rometsch-taxi-040
  • 1953-volkswagen-rometsch-taxi-047
  • 1950-volkswagen-hebmuller-192
  • 1950-volkswagen-hebmuller-194
  • 1950-volkswagen-hebmuller-196
  • 1950-volkswagen-hebmuller-197
  • 1951-volkswagen-rometsch-beeskow-coupe-012
  • 1951-volkswagen-rometsch-beeskow-coupe-013
  • 1951-volkswagen-rometsch-beeskow-coupe-017
  • 1951-volkswagen-rometsch-beeskow-coupe-019
  • 1953-volkswagen-dannenhauer-stauss-cabriolet-062
  • 1953-volkswagen-dannenhauer-stauss-cabriolet-064
  • 1953-volkswagen-dannenhauer-stauss-cabriolet-066
  • 1953-volkswagen-dannenhauer-stauss-cabriolet-067
  • 1953-volkswagen-dannenhauer-stauss-cabriolet-068
  • 1954-volkswagen-dannenhauer-stauss-coupe-055
  • 1954-volkswagen-dannenhauer-stauss-coupe-056
  • 1954-volkswagen-dannenhauer-stauss-coupe-057
  • 1954-volkswagen-dannenhauer-stauss-coupe-058
  • 1954-volkswagen-rometsch-beeskow-coupe-021
  • 1954-volkswagen-rometsch-beeskow-coupe-023
  • 1954-volkswagen-rometsch-beeskow-coupe-024
  • 1954-volkswagen-rometsch-beeskow-coupe-026
  • 1954-volkswagen-rometsch-beeskow-coupe-027
  • 1954-volkswagen-rometsch-beeskow-coupe-028
  • 1954-volkswagen-rometsch-beeskow-coupe-030
  • 1954-volkswagen-rometsch-beeskow-coupe-032
  • 1956-volkswagen-beetle-by-dick-troutman-218
  • 1956-volkswagen-beetle-by-dick-troutman-220
  • 1957-volkswagen-rometsch-lawrence-convertible-075
  • 1957-volkswagen-rometsch-lawrence-convertible-077
  • 1957-volkswagen-rometsch-lawrence-convertible-078
  • 1957-volkswagen-rometsch-lawrence-convertible-081
  • 1957-volkswagen-rometsch-lawrence-convertible-084
  • 1960-volkswagen-rometsch-coupe-181
  • 1960-volkswagen-rometsch-coupe-180
  • 1960-volkswagen-rometsch-coupe-184
  • 1960-volkswagen-rometsch-coupe-186
  • 1960-volkswagen-rometsch-coupe-187
  • 1960-volkswagen-rometsch-coupe-188
  • 1965-volkswagen-karmann-ghia-type-1-concept-car-105
  • 1965-volkswagen-karmann-ghia-type-1-concept-car-106
  • 1965-volkswagen-karmann-ghia-type-1-concept-car-108
  • 1965-volkswagen-karmann-ghia-type-1-concept-car-111
  • 1965-volkswagen-karmann-ghia-type-1-concept-car-113
  • 1965-volkswagen-karmann-ghia-type-1-concept-car-114
  • 1965-volkswagen-karmann-ghia-type-1-concept-car-115
  • 1965-volkswagen-karmann-ghia-type-1-concept-car-119
  • 1965-volkswagen-karmann-ghia-type-1-concept-car-146
  • 1965-volkswagen-karmann-ghia-type-1-concept-car-147
  • 1965-volkswagen-karmann-ghia-type-1-concept-car-149
  • 1969-volkswagen-wedding-beetle-121
  • 1969-volkswagen-wedding-beetle-123
  • 1969-volkswagen-wedding-beetle-126
  • 1969-volkswagen-wedding-beetle-128
  • 1969-volkswagen-wedding-beetle-130
  • 1969-volkswagen-wedding-beetle-131
  • 1969-volkswagen-wedding-beetle-132
  • 1969-volkswagen-wedding-beetle-133
  • 1969-volkswagen-wedding-beetle-134
  • 1969-volkswagen-wedding-beetle-135
  • 1969-volkswagen-wedding-beetle-138
  • 1969-volkswagen-wedding-beetle-139

The 1969 Volkswagen Wedding Beetle is one of the coolest cars I've ever driven.

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
1
of 77

Don't let that aerated bodywork fool you. It feels like it weighs the same as, if not more than, a standard classic Beetle. In other words, it's still slow as sin.

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
2
of 77

This 1956 Volkswagen Beetle by Dick Troutman is anything but slow.

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
3
of 77

With 183 horsepower, this car has a weight-to-power ratio superior to the new Toyota Supra.

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
4
of 77

Oh my God. The 1965 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Type 1 Concept Car is a work of art.

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
5
of 77

This is the only example in existence, but it needs to be copied so I can have one of my own.

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
6
of 77

The 1958 Volkswagen Rometsch Lawrence Convertible masterfully blends American design with German underpinnings.

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
7
of 77

Yep, it's all Beetle underneath, but it could stand proudly with any Ford Thunderbird of the era. 

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
8
of 77

The 1953 Volkswagen Rometsch Taxi adds 7 inches to the Beetle's length, without ruining its iconic roofline. That's some skillful coachwork there.

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
9
of 77

Click or scroll further for more photos of the Volkswagen Coachbuilt Beetle Class at the 2019 Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance.

