The classic Volkswagen Beetle is a sensational blank canvas

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The 1969 Volkswagen Wedding Beetle is one of the coolest cars I've ever driven.
Don't let that aerated bodywork fool you. It feels like it weighs the same as, if not more than, a standard classic Beetle. In other words, it's still slow as sin.
This 1956 Volkswagen Beetle by Dick Troutman is anything but slow.
With 183 horsepower, this car has a weight-to-power ratio superior to the new Toyota Supra.
Oh my God. The 1965 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Type 1 Concept Car is a work of art.
This is the only example in existence, but it needs to be copied so I can have one of my own.
The 1958 Volkswagen Rometsch Lawrence Convertible masterfully blends American design with German underpinnings.
Yep, it's all Beetle underneath, but it could stand proudly with any Ford Thunderbird of the era.
The 1953 Volkswagen Rometsch Taxi adds 7 inches to the Beetle's length, without ruining its iconic roofline. That's some skillful coachwork there.
Click or scroll further for more photos of the Volkswagen Coachbuilt Beetle Class at the 2019 Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance.