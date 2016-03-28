These used cars are modern-day classics

Toyota Supra (1992-2002)

Behold: An untouched Supra

GMC Syclone

BMW E30 M3 (1987-1992)

Toyota Land Cruiser J40 (1960-1984)

Toyota Land Cruiser, then and now

DeLorean DMC-12 (1981-1983)

A sea of unsold DeLoreans

Acura Integra Type R (1997-2001)

Ford GT (2005-6)

Ford GT: A stellar investment

VW Vanagon Syncro Camper (1986-91)

Camping in a Vanagon Westfalia

Buick Regal Grand National GNX (1987)

BMW 1 Series M Coupe (2011)

BMW 1 Series M: A future classic?

Land Rover Defender 110 (1993)

Defender: The ultimate off-roader?

BMW Z8 (1999-2003)

BMW Z8: A stunning retro interior

Road racers are no strangers to the Toyota Supra line. After all, versions of the coupe had starring roles in four different "Fast & Furious" films, and the final A80 generation shown here is particularly sought after, especially in twin-turbo form.

Supras were sold in the States until 1998; Japanese production petered out in 2002.

Original MSRP (1996): $38,600
NADA Avg. Retail, 'Good' (Mar 2016): $23,500

Caption by / Photo by Ron Perry/Transtock/Corbis

These cars have been especially popular with street tuners, making all-original Supras increasingly difficult to find. This example features a number of common upgrades, namely a body kit, wheels and a freer-flowing exhaust.

Caption by / Photo by Transtock/Corbis

Think a car needs to be 50 years old to be classic? Think again.

There's a reason why the GMC Syclone is so sought after -- this high-performance pickup went from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.3 seconds, quicker than any Ferrari available in the US at the time. Jay Leno loves its performance so much that he made a Syclone one of his daily drivers for a number of years.

You can take a tour of the comedian's Syclone on the Jay Leno's Garage YouTube page.

Original MSRP (1991): $25,500
NADA Avg. Retail, 'Good' (Mar 2016): $19,400

Caption by / Photo by Jay Leno's Garage

Simply put, the E30-generation BMW M3 was built to win races. And indeed, the 2.3-liter coupe rounded up a massive number of touring car championship trophies between 1987 and 1992.

Today, the value of these homologation specials are exploding, making them one of the hottest collector cars of its era.

Original MSRP (1988): $34,800

Hagerty Retail, 'Good' (Mar 2016): $55,800

Caption by / Photo by BMW

The two-door Toyota Land Cruiser J40 is one of the sturdiest off-roaders ever made. Though discontinued in North America in the early '80s, these workhorses continue to see regular use in some of the harshest environments on Earth, from the African desert to the jungles of South America.

Original MSRP (1984): $13,768
NADA Avg. Retail, 'Good' (Mar 2016): $11,000

Caption by / Photo by Transtock/Corbis

Here, a classic Land Cruiser (left) sits next to the Toyota FJ Cruiser (right), arguably the true inheritor of the model's legacy (today's Land Cruiser having increased in size, luxury and cost to something well beyond the original).

Because of the vehicle's sturdiness and versatility, classic Toyota Land Cruiser values have held up much better than most used vehicles, and indeed, SUVs of this vintage seem to be one of the classic car market to be heating up in terms of valuations.

Caption by / Photo by Derek Fung/CNET Australia

The DeLorean DMC-12 sports car, the only vehicle ever manufactured by the ill-fated DeLorean Motor Company, was not the most well-built car, nor was it the most comfortable or most powerful.

But the Irish-built two-door does have a compelling story behind it -- and an indelible link to the "Back to the Future" movie franchise. That, along with the passage of time, has turned the gull-winged DeLorean into a genuine collectible car.

Original MSRP (1981): $27,500
NADA Avg. Retail, 'Good' (Mar 2016): $26,400

Caption by / Photo by Tony Korody/Sygma/Corbis

More than half of the 7,000 DeLoreans produced by DMC were unsold by the time the company went into receivership in February 1982. One reason why the car had trouble selling was its price -- the 1982 model had an MSRP that was thousands of dollars more expensive than Chevrolet's Corvette.

These days, demand for DeLoreans has been high enough to send the car back into limited production.

Caption by / Photo by Vince Streano/Corbis

Created as a racecar, the 195-horsepower Acura Integra Type R was sold in the US solely to meet homologation guidelines. As a result, this rare car was a hot commodity on both tracks and in the street racing scene, so it should come as no surprise it was heavily targeted by thieves and chop shops.

Few pristine examples of the Acura Integra Type R still exist in the wild. Recently, Car and Driver's Colin Comer found a 2001 model with 4,500 miles selling for $45,000 -- almost double its original sticker price. Even though that particular seller was certainly being optimistic, the Type R is still a highly desirable car, and values hold accordingly.


Original MSRP (2000): $24,350

NADA Avg. Retail, 'Good' (Mar 2016): Data not available

Caption by / Photo by David LeBon/Transtock/Corbis

Designed after the Ford GT40 racing cars of the 1960s, the limited-edition Ford GT was a huge hit with collectors when it was introduced in 2005.

The 550-horsepower, two-seater sports car was so popular, in fact, that early versions sold for a $100,000 (!) premium over the vehicle's original MSRP. A period of lowered demand followed, but now, values easily exceed what the car cost when new.

Original MSRP (2005): $151,245
NADA Avg. Retail, 'Good' (Mar 2016): $270,200

Caption by / Photo by Gene Blevins/LA Daily News/Corbis

These days, a well-kept Ford GT with low mileage can command nearly double its original MSRP.

A 2006 Heritage Edition of the vehicle, painted in blue and orange Gulf livery like the Ford GT that won the LeMans in 1969, recently sold at Barrett Jackson's Scottsdale auction for $522,500.

Caption by / Photo by Car Culture/Corbis

The boxy Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia Camper has amassed quite the cult following, and it's no surprise why.

Introduced in the US in 1986, the Westfalia Syncro was a four-wheel-drive camper variant of the VW Vanagon van. It had true off-roading capabilities, allowing you to camp out just about anywhere you wanted.

Original MSRP (1986): $18,875
NADA Avg. Retail, 'Good' (Mar 2016): $21,700

Caption by / Photo by Jan Butchofsky/Corbis

The Westfalia camper version of the VW Vanagon features this pop-up roof, along with a sink, refrigerator and stove.

Caption by / Photo by Dave G. Houser/Corbis

Shortly before discontinuing its Regal Grand National model, in 1987 Buick unveiled the one-year-only Grand National GNX as a send-off. It was built with a 276-horsepower engine and a larger turbocharger than the standard version.

Only 547 GNXs were made (all in black), leading Road & Track magazine to suggest at the time that it was a "serious special interest car" worthy of locking away as an investment. It was good advice if you could take it: A GNX with its original price sticker still in the window sold for $165,000 at a Barrett Jackson auction in 2015.

Original MSRP (1987): $29,290
NADA Avg. Retail, 'Good' (Mar 2016): $77,900

Caption by / Photo by General Motors

The BMW 1 Series M Coupe is a high-performance variant of the BMW 1 Series Coupe that went on sale in 2011.

The original production run was set to 2,700 cars, but the vehicle proved extraordinarily popular with buyers. BMW ultimately lifted the cap and sold a total of 6,309 of the cars globally, but only about 740 came to the US.

Original MSRP (2011): $46,135
NADA Avg. Retail, 'Good' (Mar 2016): Data not available

Caption by / Photo by Car Culture/Corbis

It was not unusual for dealers to sell the BMW 1 Series M Coupe at a premium -- in some cases, for as much as $10,000 over sticker.

Today, the car not only continues to hold its value better than nearly all other cars of its era, it's now worth more than all other BMWs offered that year -- even cars that cost twice as much when new. Want one? Expect to pay more than the car's original MSRP.

Caption by / Photo by Zhang Jun/Xinhua Press/Corbis

When Land Rover brought the popular Defender 110 to the US in 1993, it did so in incredibly limited numbers. Just 500 of the 110-inch-wheelbase off-roaders were sold.

Land Rover swapped out the Defender 110 with the Defender 90 in US markets the following year, and today, both models are quite collectible.

Original MSRP (1993): $39,900
NADA Avg. Retail, 'Good' (Mar 2016): $65,900

Caption by / Photo by Edwin Remsberg/Corbis

The all-white 1993 Land Rover Defender 110 wasn't cheap -- its MSRP was $39,900.

These days, it can be more costly to nab -- NADA suggests you'd need to pay anywhere between $39,200 and $91,400 to pick up a used one from the same model year.

Caption by / Photo by Edwin Remsberg/Corbis

Inspired by the BMW 507 roadster (1956-1959), the retro-styled BMW Z8 is an all-aluminum convertible with a 400-horsepower V-8 engine.

Only 5,703 BMW Z8s were built, with the majority being sold in Europe.

Original MSRP (2000): $128,000
NADA Avg. Retail, 'Good' (Mar 2016): $106,300

Caption by / Photo by Transtock/Corbis

Did we mention how much we're in love with the brilliant retro styling of this car?

The chief stylist of this car was none other than Henrik Fisker, who went on to found the eponymous Fisker Automotive, which gave birth to the beautiful-but-flawed Karma plug-in hybrid sedan.

Caption by / Photo by Mike Ditz/Transtock/Corbis
1 of 20
|

These used cars are modern-day classics

Published:
