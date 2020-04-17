Before the Chrysler Pacifica, there was the Chrysler Pacifica

This frumpy-looking thing was the original Chrysler Pacifica.
Yes, before the Pacifica was a minivan, it was a larger, three-row crossover.
The Pacifica shared its architecture with the Town & Country minivan.
It was powered by a range of V6 engines and even offered all-wheel drive.
As customers steered away from minivans, crossovers became more and more viable.
The Pacifica was basically a minivan without sliding doors.
The third row of seats could easily be folded into the floor.
The big, 4.0-liter V6 was really inefficient.
Oh, hey, a fold-down entertainment system!
That interior certainly hasn't aged well.